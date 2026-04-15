Magic vs. 76ers Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Orlando Can Beat Philadelphia

The Orlando Magic are back in the Play-In Tournament against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

To advance, Orlando must exploit Philadelphia missing Joel Embiid, who had an appendectomy last week after dealing with appendicits. Here are three tactical keys for a Magic victory.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner Taking Over

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and forward Paolo Banchero. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With Embiid sidelined, the 76ers lose their primary deterrent at the rim. The Magic are uniquely positioned to exploit this with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Banchero and Wagner are elite at using their size at 6-10 to overpower smaller wing defenders. Embiid can correct mistakes, but he won't be in the lineup. Orlando should relentlessly drive into the chest of Paul George and Dominick Barlow.

Orlando leads Philadelphia in free throw rate, which is something the Magic need to take advantage of. By forcing the Sixers' remaining bigs like Andre Drummond and Adem Bona into early foul trouble, Orlando can effectively remove Philadelphia's only remaining rim protection.

Stop Tyrese Maxey With Length

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey in the second half against the Indiana Pacers. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey has been a Magic killer this season, averaging 30.7 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting against Orlando. To win, Jamahl Mosley must use his defensive depth to disrupt Maxey’s rhythm.

Orlando’s defensive identity is built on switching everything. Using the length of Anthony Black Jalen Suggs, Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva to contest Maxey’s perimeter looks will be vital.

The late-season addition of Jevon Carter gives Orlando a defender who can pick up Maxey full-court, draining his energy before he even crosses the half-court line.

It remains to be seen how deep Mosley's rotation will go against the Sixers, but he should have some sizable defenders to work with, starting with Suggs as the head of the snake.

Let Desmond Bane Cook

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane drives to the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Philadelphia’s defensive strategy often involves taking away driving lanes and daring opponents to shoot from deep. This is a gamble against this year's Magic squad.

Unlike previous years, the Magic have an elite spacer in Desmond Bane. If the 76ers collapse on Banchero’s drives, Bane must be open on the perimeter.

Bane was acquired in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies for four first-round picks, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony over the summer for games just like this one. Bane has been a difference-maker in every game for the Magic this season and he should be seen as one of the key contributors for Orlando if they win.

Season Stats in Comparison

Metric Orlando Magic Philadelphia 76ers Offensive Rating 114.5 115.3 Defensive Rating 113.4 113.8 Pace 100.9 100.3 Free Throw Rate 31.7 28.0

Bottom Line

The Magic have the tools to go out and beat the Sixers. All three games ended in double-digit victories, but things were a lot closer in the playoffs. In order for the Magic to win, they have to rely on their stars to get the job done, since the 76ers won't have the same luxury to match them.

Maxey will try to carry the load of himself and Embiid, but if Banchero, Bane and Wagner can all produce high-level performances, the Magic might be able to come out on top and get back to Boston.