How To Watch Orlando Magic-Philadelphia 76ers Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Orlando didn’t have much time to dwell on fumbling away the No. 7 game and the opportunity to play this win-and-you’re-in showdown vs. the 76ers at home instead of Philadelphia.

Losing as a double-digit favorite to Boston’s reserves was another reminder the Magic are vulnerable. Orlando underachieved all season, hovering around .500 until a late push that had produced five consecutive wins until Sunday’s upset loss. The setback didn’t cost it the No. 6 seed since Toronto won to lock up its playoff spot, but this game against the Sixers would’ve been played at Kia Center on Tuesday night instead of what is transpiring.

The lone blessing is that the Philadelphia Flyers regular-season finale was set in place and couldn’t be moved, so the NBA flipped the Eastern Conference play-in games, giving the Magic an extra day between Game 82 and this one.

That will afford Franz Wagner, who was limping around as he continues to make his way back from a high ankle sprain, an extra 24 hours before he looks to help Orlando secure the No. 7 seed with a victory. The Magic would’ve been a small favorite at home against the Sixers but are now a short underdog on the road.

Reserve forward Jonathan Isaac and backup guard Jett Howard, both listed as questionable and held out Sunday, could be available for Orlando, which would mean all hands would be on deck as the team looks to secure a return trip to TD Garden opposite the No. 2-seed Boston Celtics in a series that would open Saturday.

If the Magic lose, they would host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at Kia Center, with the winner grabbing the No. 8 seed and a place against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. Game 1 of that Eastern Conference series would be played Sunday.

The 76ers are in the same boat, able to secure a place against Atlantic Division rival Boston by winning here or getting right back at it on Friday against the Hornets in a winner-take-all matchup.

Philadelphia’s championship hopes took a major hit when center Joel Embiid was forced to undergo an emergency appendectomy in Houston on April 9. Unless they can survive at least the first round without him, the Sixers won’t have their starting center in the mix until next season.

The 76ers did post double-digit wins over Indiana and Milwaukee to close the regular season. This will be their first postseason game since 2024, having missed the playoffs last year. Guard Tyrese Maxey, playing with a splint to protect a finger injury, has led his team in scoring in three straight games and four of the last five.

The Magic went 19-20 in true road games this season and finished 26-26 against Eastern Conference foes. The 76ers went 23-18 at home and 27-26 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at 76ers

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, April 15, 7:40 p.m. EST, XFinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WPEN (76ers)

Magic seek to knock off 76ers to earn return trip to Boston

The Orlando Magic (45-37) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (45-37) to try and claim the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, which is where they ended up last season, losing to the No. 2-seeded Celtics 4-1 in the first round.

Philadelphia won the season series vs. Orlando 2-1, claiming the rubber game back on Jan. 9 in the only matchup played in Central Florida. The 76ers had Embiid in place in addition to Maxey, who led all scorers with 29 points. The Magic played without Wagner and point guard Jalen Suggs, losing after being outscored 20-12 in the fourth quarter.

The 76ers won despite shooting 4-for-28 from 3-point range, holding Orlando to 4-for-29 from beyond the arc while winning the rebounding battle 52-42. Philadelphia hosted the first two meetings, both early in the season, winning 136-124 on Oct. 27 before getting destroyed 144-103 on Nov. 25.

The Magic got 31 points from Anthony Black in that victory in one of his early breakout performances as he led a 51-25 second-quarter charge that put the game away.

Since 2020, Philadelphia has defeated the Magic in 17 of 22 games, winning 10 in a row and 14 of 15 before splitting the last six matchups. The Sixers lead the head-to-head regular-season series 84-55 dating back to 1989-90, having won 11 of the first dozen meetings. The 76ers eliminated Orlando 3-1 in the ‘99 first round, but lost in the first round of ‘09 by a 4-2 margin. Both franchises are a perfect 1-0 in play-in games.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-115), Magic +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: 76ers -130, Magic +110

Total: 224.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

76ERS

F Paul George

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

C Adem Bona

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Wendell Carter Jr.: Available - Nasal Fracture - Face Mask

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable - Left Knee Sprain

Jett Howard: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

76ERS

Tyrese Maxey: Available - Right Finger Tendon Strain - Splint

Trendon Watford: Probable - Illness

Joel Embiid: Out - Post-Appendectomy Surgery Recovery

Johni Broome: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

QUOTABLE

Magic forward Franz Wagner on the difference between the regular season and play-in: “I I think the games are called a little bit different. I’ve seen everyone playing for their playoff lives and their season. So the intensity is at an all-time high.”