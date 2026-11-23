ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are waking up disappointed after a 116-96 loss against the Washington Wizards inside the Capital One Arena in DC.

The Magic trailed early against the Wizards, who popped off with 38 points in the first quarter and led wire to wire in a blowout win. The Magic struggled to shoot throughout the evening, and we're always playing catch-up against the Wizards.

Here's a look at some winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Tristan da Silva

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva shoots the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tristan da Silva was the leading scorer for the Magic, dropping 18 points off the bench on 6 of 10 shooting from the field and 4 of 7 from three-point land. Apart from Wendell Carter Jr., da Silva was the only Magic player to make more than half of his shots from the field, which was a massive problem behind the team's loss.

Loser: Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franz Wagner has been brilliant for the Magic this season, but this was below his usual standard. Wagner scored just 16 points on an inefficient 7-of-18 shooting from the field, which is part of why the team ended up on the losing end of this one.

The Magic feed off of Wagner's energy, and if he isn't playing well, it makes it very difficult for Orlando to come out on top.

Loser: Jalen Suggs

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Suggs struggled to get his shot off once again for the Magic. After making just 3 of 10 shots from the field against the Brooklyn Nets in his last game, he ended up making just 2 of 11 against the Wizards, missing all six of his shots from beyond the arc.

Suggs can be great defensively, but when he's struggling offensively, it's hard to justify playing him as many minutes as the Magic want him to. There's hope that he can get out of his overall funk, averaging just under 29 percent from beyond the arc this season, but a loss like this doesn't breed much confidence.

Loser: Energy

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney reacts during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic played this game a step slower than the Wizards, and that's ultimately the reason behind the loss. During the first quarter, Orlando did not see shots fall in like Washington did, and that let them affect the whole game.

The Magic were able to turn things around in the second quarter, cutting their deficit to as small as seven points with three minutes to go, but a 10-0 run by Washington towards the end of the first half pushed the Magic away for good.