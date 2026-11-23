The Orlando Magic suffered one of their worst losses of the season, losing 116-96 to the Washington Wizards inside Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

The Magic's 96 points were their third-fewest in a game this season, as this was their fifth contest scoring fewer than 100.

Wizards had too many open looks from deep

Nov 2, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) shoots a three point basket against Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington was one made three away from tying a franchise record, shooting 22-for-39 from 3-point range -- and it wasn't by accident.

A growing trend this season has been the Magic's inconsistency defensively under first-year head coach Sean Sweeney. On some nights, they look more connected and jelled -- reminiscent of 2-3 years ago when they were a top-5 defense.

Sunday's 20-point loss was anything but. Washington had way too many open looks from deep, and it took advantage. Orlando's rotations, closeouts and screen navigation all looked sloppy. That's been a growing issue of late, which is quite concerning; it's reminiscent of what we saw for much of last year.

Franz Wagner's 20-point streak snapped, did not enough gas in tank

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As great as Franz Wagner's been this season -- he's rightfully entered the MVP conversation, despite the Magic's shaky start -- Sunday posed a different challenge for him against the Wizards' double-big frontcourt of Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr.

Wagner didn't have enough gas for an eighth straight 20-point performance, scoring just 16 points on 7-of-18 shooting with eight rebounds and six assists. His 15 points marked his fewest since Nov. 5, as he was generally inefficient.

The Wizards did a good job collapsing the paint, keeping Wagner in front and not biting on his pump fakes. They executed their game-plan well.

Jalen Suggs' inconsistency is becoming tough to stomach

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be clear, Suggs was far from the only culprit from the 20-point loss. His struggles offensively, however, were quite loud once again.

His impact defensively also wasn't felt, in part because of early foul trouble that limited him to just 22 minutes. But Suggs finished with just nine points on 2-of-11 shooting, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range with four rebounds and two assists.

Entering the night, Suggs was shooting just 37.5 percent with a 47.5 true-shooting percentage, his worst since his rookie season by over five percentage points. When he's disrupted defensively, some of his inconsistencies are mitigated. But the Magic are going to need him to be much more efficient and impactful on both ends of the floor.