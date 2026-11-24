After going 3-0 the week prior, the Orlando Magic split their four games last week.

The Magic defeated the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, but fell to the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards.

The Magic enter this week's slate off a 116-96 loss to the Wizards. Orlando faces the Pistons at home on Tuesday before playing the Wizards and Pistons again, both of which will be on the road.

Coming off their 2-2 week, the Magic must respond to these three burning questions against Detroit and Washington.

How successful can they be against Detroit ... twice?

It's one thing to go up against the Detroit Pistons. It's another to play them twice in such a short time frame.

The Orlando Magic are coming off a tough loss to Washington. The Magic didn't even break 100 points in the game. No Magic player scored more than 18 points in the contest. Tristan da Silva led the way off the bench with 18.

The Wizards held Franz Wagner to just 16 points and six assists. Orlando shot 40.9% from the field and just 30.8% from deep.

Washington established the advantage early, putting up 38 first-quarter points to Orlando's 21, which Orlando failed to erase.

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going up against a Pistons team after their performance against the Wizards is not a good situation to be in.

It's even more challenging when they must face the Pistons again. Orlando's ability to adjust after the first matchup will be tested.

Two wins over Detroit this week will be big for this team's consistency. If they beat a team like the Pistons twice, then that will be a big statement from Orlando about their ability to get the job done against tougher competition.

But the Magic must get off to a better start than they did against Washington if they want to be successful.

How does Wagner perform this week?

Wagner has been leading the charge on offense, in terms of scoring and playmaking. But he was limited against the Wizards.

Getting his offense going right away against Detroit will be crucial for Orlando. The Pistons have a 109.2 defensive rating.

Wagner is integral to this team's success down Banchero; they need him at his best.

If the Pistons make things tough for Wagner, then players like Desmond Bane and Anthony Black must step up and lead the team's offense. Getting others going should take pressure off of Wagner.

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) and Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) exchange words during an altercation in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can they get a better result against Washington?

The Magic take on the Wizards again on Saturday.

A better outing this time around will be key for Orlando.

The Magic need to show that what happened against Washington will not be a recurring pattern.

They have a great opportunity to do just that in this second matchup, especially given how little time there was between the two games.