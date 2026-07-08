5 Magic Players to Watch for Summer League

The Orlando Magic are heading to the West Coast for the Las Vegas Summer League, where they hope to be one of the top teams in the showcase.

The Magic begin play on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets, who have a pair of first-round rookies in Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson, posing a strong matchup for Orlando out of the gate. While the Magic don't have any 2026 first-round picks, here are five players to keep an eye on going into the showcase:

PG Jase Richardson

Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura fights for the ball with Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson should get a decent opportunity with the Magic in Las Vegas as the team's 2025 first-round pick. Richardson averaged 4.4 points in 54 appearances with the Magic in his rookie year and could be in line for a larger role going into his second season in the league.

Richardson will have a chance to be the team's focal point for at least the first few games in Las Vegas, so he should make the most of the opportunity that's out in front of him.

SG Ricky Council IV

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have a two-way contract slot up for grabs ahead of the Las Vegas Summer League and Council could be one of the top candidates for the position.

Council has 105 games of NBA experience with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2023-25, but did not appear in the league last season. He played in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, which is the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets. Going into his fourth NBA season, Council is still eligible for a two-way deal, and if he plays well in Vegas, Orlando could be his next home.

SF Noah Penda

Orlando Magic guard/forward Noah Penda passes the ball against the Chicago Bulls. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a big summer league for Penda, who should also have a lot of eyeballs on him going into the showcase. Penda averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Magic in 59 appearances last season and could be in line for a larger role for the team next season. If he plays well in Las Vegas, Penda could impress Sean Sweeney's new coaching staff, which could lead to an easier path for minutes in the rotation.

PF Izaiyah Nelson

South Florida Bulls forward Izaiyah Nelson reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson is the team's lone draft pick from this year's class, chosen at No. 51 overall out of the University of South Florida. Nelson signed a two-way deal with the Magic, so he should be primarily with Osceola in his first NBA season. He should still get a lot of run with the team in Las Vegas.

This will give him a chance to prove to the Magic that he deserves some opportunities in Orlando when the time arises next season.

C Colin Castleton

Orlando Magic center Colin Castleton looks on during a free throw against the Miami Heat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Castleton also signed a two-way deal with the Magic, going into his fourth professional season in the NBA. It's the last year Castleton can be on a two-way deal, and Nelson's arrival to the team could give the Magic reason to move on from him. For now, Castleton is with the Magic, and he should be a big piece of the puzzle for Orlando in Summer League.