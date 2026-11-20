We're only a few weeks into the 2026-27 NBA season, but it's not far-fetched to say that the 2026 class -- headlined by AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer -- could be one that we look back in 15-20 years and deem generational.

That trio, to varying degrees, has all played well. Boozer would likely finish in the top-2/3 in the Rookie of the Year race if the season ended today, while Dybantsa and Peterson are at least one tier behind him. But Golden State's Yaxel Lendeborg and Sacramento's Darius Acuff both deserve their flowers, too, among several others.

But the Orlando Magic don't have an active rookie in this year's class. Izaiyah Nelson, their lone selection at No. 51 overall, has been sidelined after fracturing his ankle in Summer League. Given the Magic's roster construction, he would have been hard-pressed for playing time anyway.

The Magic's second-year guard, Jase Richardson, has, though. Instead of doing a rookie stock report, let's examine how Richardson has played through the first few weeks.

Evaluating Jase Richardson's sophomore NBA season:

October 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic Jase Richardson (11) dribbles against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of the Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to Anthony Black and, most notably, Jalen Suggs, Richardson started in seven of the Magic's first 11 games.

But the second-year guard mightily struggled. He averaged just 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 32.1 percent from the floor and 22.2 percent from 3-point range. Richardson oftentimes looked sped up or flat out lost, and his confidence took a hit when the shot wasn't falling.

The 6-foot guard was still competing defensively. At the end of the day, despite his height, his defense -- which he wasn't known for at Michigan State -- is going to get on the floor consistently under Sean Sweeney. But Richardson still didn't look quite ready to make that extra step through 11 games.

He's not very big, and he's still 21-years-old. Recent NBA history suggests it takes a while for small guards to acclimate, especially because they have to fill out their frame while adapting to the nuances required to be an NBA-caliber guard. Richardson was a gifted scorer and playmaker with the Spartans, but it took him roughly half a season to put the pieces together. The same is true of his trajectory as an NBA player.

Where does Richardson go from here?:

I say all that to say that I think Richardson will still be a functional NBA player. The most important thing for him is 1.) continuing to get reps, either behind the scenes or with Osceola, if he's not going to be in the Magic rotation.

At some point, he's going to need to be more consistent, especially since he projects to be more of an off-ball shooter than primary creator. He has some secondary creation potential, and has shown improvement as a ballhandler through 65 career games. He also must be more efficient from all three levels; for his career, he's shooting 42.9 percent with a 31.3 3-point percentage.

For a player of his size and skillset, that's far from good enough. Again, it may take a little bit more seasoning behind the scenes. But I think it's worth entrusting in Sean Sweeney's plan for the former No. 25 overall draft choice.