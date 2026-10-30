5 Burning Questions in Magic vs. Raptors Rematch

The Orlando Magic are in need of bouncing back against the Toronto Raptors to tip off their NBA Cup schedule.

To learn more about the opponent's current state of affairs, we spoke with Toronto Raptors On SI contributor Josh Elijah Nitsopoulos.

What did you make of the Raptors' performance against the Magic in the last game?

Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter tries to keep the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What started out as a solid opening quarter for the Magic, ended up falling by the wayside due to the relentless pressure by the Raptors. It was the turnovers Toronto forced that built the separation between the two teams, on the sails of an electric first half performance from RJ Barrett.

Who needs to step up the most with Kawhi Leonard out for the Raptors?

RJ Barrett continues to prove himself as a vital piece of this rotation. We knew that Kawhi Leonard was going to miss time at some point through the regular season and Barrett was going to be called upon for meaningful contributions. Whether Leonard is in the lineup or not, Barrett has shown consistent production and can be relied on for 20-point outings, any given night.

What is one thing people should know about the Raptors that cannot be found in a box score?

The Raptors continue to build their roster with players that have the defense-first prototype. Their positioning, relentless pressure and ability to guard multiple positions pose matchup nightmares for opposing offenses. It’s the disruptions on the defensive end that allows the Raptors to get out on the break and burn teams in transition.

If the Raptors were to lose to the Magic this time around, what would be the reason why?

I'd likely look at a combination of early foul trouble and cooling down a bit from range. The Raptors are coming off their best 3-point shooting night this season, stroking it at 43 per cent against the Magic. If they come back down to the efficiency we saw from their first three games, coupled with the foul trouble they got into Wednesday, it could close the gap between the two teams.

What is your prediction for the game?

The Toronto Raptors are favored by 5.5 points. I believe Orlando can cover, but until I see Wagner bump up that effective field-goal percentage from the 15th percentile in the league, it's hard to put my full confidence in this team, especially with their key injuries. Raptors 117, Magic 112.