Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 30, 7:10 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

TV: MagicTV 27, WFTV-9, DAZN (Orlando), TSN Sportsnet (Toronto)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando)

VITALS: NBA cup play begins against a familiar opponent for Orlando, which just underwent an unsuccessful dry run in Toronto on Wednesday. The Magic fell 129-99, losing every quarter and getting outrebounded 45-34. Playing its second game without Paolo Banchero and also missing guard Jalen Suggs, Orlando took a 19-10 lead but was outscored 22-6 to end the opening quarter and got no closer than three points the rest of the way.

Tristan da Silva led the Magic off the bench with 20 points, hitting eight of 10 shots, including 4-for-5 on 3-pointers. Franz Wagner led the starters with 15 points, adding five assists. Wendell Carter Jr. had a team-high 10 rebounds but finished just 1-for-4 from the field. Anthony Black, listed as questionable due to personal reasons, started but played just 21:48. Second-year guard Jase Richardson also started, but played just 14:22 due to foul trouble and will be looking to build off a 10-point game.

Scottie Barnes, who played at Monteverde Academy and Florida State before turning pro, led the Raptors with 28 points , three steals and two blocks. R.J. Barrett added 25 points and a team-high nine rebounds, while point guards Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead dished out a team-best seven assists apiece and combined for 30 points and four steals. Toronto has won three of its first four, losing only in Minnesota last Sunday.

Toronto owns a 63-47 edge over Orlando in regular-season contests after winning the first meeting on Wednesday. Since being swept by the Magic in all three of 2023-24’s meetings, the Raptors have won six of seven. The last two Raps’ wins have come by a combined margin of 82 points and they haven’t lost at home against Orlando since Jan. 3, 2025, winning the last four matchups.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Anthony Black

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jase Richardson

G Desmond Bane

RAPTORS

F RJ Barrett

F Scottie Barnes

C Jakob Poeltl

G Immanuel Quickley

G Ja’Kobe Walter

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

G Jalen Suggs: Out, Right Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

RAPTORS

F Kawhi Leonard: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

C Nate Bittle: Out, Right Avulsion Fracture

G Malachi Smith: Out, G League- Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Raptors -5.5 (-110), Magic +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raptors -205, Magic +170

Total points scored: 225.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"The level of physicality that we had wasn’t there at times (in Toronto). I thought they did a good job of being aggressive and attacking the paint. I thought our communication at times wasn’t where it needed to be and we’ll get that cleaned up." - Magic coach Sean Sweeney on Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Raptors and the need to be more physical

STORYLINES

Barnes shines against shorthanded Magic in 30-point blowout

How Magic can survive stretch without Banchero

Three reasons not to worry about Orlando's slow start