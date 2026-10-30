3 Biggest Storylines for Magic vs. Raptors NBA Cup Game

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are getting a redo as they take on the Toronto Raptors for the second time in three nights at Scotiabank Arena.

The Magic got pummeled by 30 points against the Raptors in their previous meeting, but now the two teams are wiping the slate clean and raising the stakes, as this is the first NBA Cup game of the season. Here's a look at the three biggest storylines going into the game.

How Will the Magic Respond?

Toronto Raptors guard Jaden Bradley reaches for the ball held by Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic got thumped, and now they have to respond against the same team that gave them their worst loss of the season so far. With the NBA Cup starting, I do believe the Magic will have a better game against the Raptors, and they have a chance to even pull out a win.

They need to figure out what adjustments need to be made from the last game to this one. Orlando can turn this into a long losing streak if they don't push the right buttons, but they can nip this in the bud tonight with a strong performance and get out of town with a win.

Can Desmond Bane Get Out of His Shooting Slump?

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane dribbles the bal past Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs out due to injury, the Magic really need Desmond Bane to step up. Unfortunately, the seventh-year pro out of TCU is shooting just over 30% from the field and just under 28 percent from downtown. Those numbers simply aren't going to cut it for the Magic, but they need him to step up as an offensive creator in order for Orlando to have a chance at winning these games.

In the last contest, Bane shot just 3 of 14 from the field, marking one of the worst shooting nights of his Orlando career. It seems like the way he's trying to get past this shooting slump is to shoot out of it, which is a valid course of action, but it may not help the Magic win games. Once Bane starts shooting better, Orlando will have a chance to compete.

Starting Lineup Change in the Works?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett scores on a layup past Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have been forced to go with three different starting lineups in the last three games due to the injuries that are piling up. Magic head coach Sean Sweeney might have to come up with a different configuration again this time around.

Tristan da Silva has been strong to start the season, averaging 14.5 points per game off the bench. It might make sense for him to be the one to step into the starting lineup as the other forward next to Franz Wagner. The third-year pro has been one of the better players for the Magic this season, and putting him in the starting lineup would be a reasonable adjustment for the Magic to make to try and get a much-needed win.