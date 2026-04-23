5 key numbers from Magic's Game 2 loss to Pistons

The Detroit Pistons rolled over the Orlando Magic in the second half of Game 2, winning 98-93. What were a few key numbers that resulted in the Magic's loss?! Let's examine!

37.5 - Magic's effective field goal percentage:

Essentially every offensive metric you point to was historically bad. The Magic shot just 32.5 percent from the floor, a bottom-five mark in Magic postseason history. Their 37.5 effective field goal percentage was the sixth-worst.

Somehow, I'm not sure it was possible to have five worse performances -- especially since it's not their worst against Detroit in the postseason

Game 1 of first round vs. Miami Heat (April 24, 1997): 32.4 eFG% Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Lakers (June 4, 2009): 35.1 eFG% Game 5 of first round vs. Detroit Pistons (April 30, 2003): 35.3 eFG% Game 3 of East Finals vs. Chicago Bulls (May 25, 1996): 37.0 eFG% Game 1 of first round vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (April 20, 2024): 37.2 eFG% Game 2 of first round vs. Detroit Pistons (last night): 37.5 eFG%

20 - Points Pistons outscored Magic in paint:

In Game 1, the Magic outscored the Pistons by 20 points. In Game 2, the script was flipped. The paint battle is going to be important for both teams moving forward, since neither are great 3-point shooting teams.

Detroit was the best team in the NBA at scoring in the paint during the regular season, while Orlando was No. 14. I don't think it's by accident that the two winners controlled the paint as much as they did in their respective wins.

6 - Pistons double figure scorers:

Cade Cunningham was outstanding, but the scoring effort around him was much more balanced in Game 2. Despite the fact that Detroit scored just 98 points, there were six double figurer scorers. Tobias Harris had 16 points (plus 11 rebounds); Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson finished with 11 points apiece while Duncan Robinson (on his birthday) and Isaiah Steward had 10 points each.

In a series where both defenses are incredibly physical and demanding in the half court, every point will matter in the end.

4 - Turnover Differential (in Orlando's favor):

It wasn't all bad. Only 95 percent of it was. But a good chunk of the remaining five percent was the Magic's defense, which forced 23 turnovers, including 16 live ball.

The issue was that they couldn't capitalize as often in transition. They only scored 18 points off turnovers, one fewer than Detroit, despite corralling seven more steals). The Magic's transition offensive rating (104.5) ranked in the 21st percentile, according to Cleaning The Glass.

3 - Number of Magic players who made more than two shots:

Not to beat a dead horse, but it was a bad night offensively for the Magic. Only Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner made more than two shots. This isn't 1985. That can't happen in a playoff game.

Orlando returns home for Game 3 on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. EST.

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