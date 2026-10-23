Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 23, 7:10 p.m. ET, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: MagicTV 27 (Orlando), DAZN (Minnesota)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), WCCO (Minnesota)

VITALS: The Timberwolves look to complete a sweep of the Sunshine State after annihilating the Miami Heat on Wednesday 131-106. Orlando is hoping to get on the board after falling to division rival Atlanta 132-125 despite 35 points and 10 assists from Paolo Banchero.

The Magic led by a point entering the fourth quarter, having scored 100 through three in Sean Sweeney’s debut as head coach. Although the team did erase a 10-point halftime deficit, it ultimately wasted an efficient 10-for-12 shooting game from Banchero due to 20 turnovers, a 34-22 bench-scoring deficit and a defensive effort that allowed 48.9 percent shooting against the Hawks.

Minnesota got nine 3-pointers from Anthony Edwards, who scored 45 points to establish himself as the NBA’s scoring leader after every team’s debut. LaMelo Ball added 21 points and a team-high six assists for the Timberwolves in his first contest after arriving from Charlotte and chipped in five of the team’s 21 3-point makes. Slowing Edwards and Ball down will be made tougher by the continued absence of guard Anthony Black (ankle), who has been ruled out.

Orlando owns a 46-27 edge against the Timberwolves in this matchup between two of the league’s most recent expansion teams. The Magic swept last season’s meetings, which were both played earlier this year. Following a 119-92 rout in Minneapolis on March 7, the Magic defeated the Wolves 132-120 in the most recent matchup on April 8, overcoming 33 points from wing Terrance Shannon Jr. Banchero scored a team-high 20 points. Orlando has won 10 of the last 15 encounters.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

TIMBERWOLVES

F Jonathan Kuminga

F Jaden McDaniels

C Rudy Gobert

G LaMelo Ball

G Anthony Edwards

INJURY REPORT

TIMBERWOLVES

G Donte DiVincenzo: Out, Right Achilles Tendon Repair/Surgery

MAGIC

G Anthony Black: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Magic -1.5 (-105), Timberwolves +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic -112, Timberwolves -108

Total points scored: 234.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"Decisive. When it’s one move or no move and it’s just straight downhill, there’s not many guys in this league that can guard him. Our style of play is allowing him to get into the paint quite easily and being able to allow teammates to make decisions on the back end. So Paolo is one of one in my opinion. If we continue to feed off of him and he continues to play the way he plays, we’re going to be in a really good spot for sure." - Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. on Paolo Banchero’s approach

STORYLINES

Magic tasked with defending elite Wolves' wing scorers

Burning questions ahead of Minnesota's lone visit in '26-'27

Banchero duels with Edwards after battling ATL's Johnson