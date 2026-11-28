The Orlando Magic (7-10) and Washington Wizards (7-12) meet for the third of four matchups this season, with the Wizards winning the first two earlier this month, (103-94 on Nov. 2, 116-96 on Nov. 22).

The Magic are 86-63 in the regular season against the Wizards all-time, including 51-23 at home and 35-39 on the road.

The Magic recently signed Kevin Porter Jr., but he is listed as out on the injury report as he returns to form with his conditioning. Anthony Black, on the other hand, is listed as questionable for the game.

One key matchup to watch will be the one between Franz Wagner, who is averaging 24.2 points, 8.1 assists, seven rebounds and 1.2 steals, against Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa, averaging 16.7 points, 7.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

The Wizards are coming off a 116-131, loss to the Boston Celtics, while the Magic are coming off a 104-86 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

In that game, Wagner finished with 20 points, (converting on 13 off 22 shot attempts), six assists, nine rebounds and a block. Desmond Bane added 21 points, five assists and a steal.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 28, 5:00 p.m. EST, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV/Streaming: DAZN-ORL, MagicTV 27 (Orlando), Monumental Sports Network 2, Monumental+ (Washington, D.C.)

Radio: 96.9 FM/740 AM, 104.5 FM (Orlando), 99.1 FM, 95.9 FM/980 AM, 1500 AM, Wizards app (Washington, D.C.)

Spread: Magic -3.5 (-118), Wizards +3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: Magic -176, Wizards +148

Total points scored: 218.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney: "Well I think we want to make sure that we're motivated to play every game, but any time you lose to a team and you get them in a quick turnaround type situation, like Washington here or Detroit coming up, we want to make sure that we improve upon the things that we didn't like and then make sure that the things we did see that we thought were good and we can build on, we do that in these games."

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Tristan da Silva

WIZARDS

G Trae Young

G Kyshawn George

C Alexandre Sarr

F AJ Dybantsa

F Anthony Davis

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Questionable - Back

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Conditioning

Paolo Banchero: Out - Ankle

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee

Noah Penda: Out - Hamstring

Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

WIZARDS

Tristan Vukcevic: Out - Hip

Justin Champagnie: Out - Foot

Reece Beekman: Out - Shoulder

Jamir Watkins: Out - Knee