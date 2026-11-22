The Orlando Magic will look to secure another win tonight, this time against AJ Dybantsa and the Washington Wizards.

The Magic are coming off a 113-111 win over the struggling Brooklyn Nets, a little too close a result for Orlando.

This matchup with Washington could shape up to be an interesting one, with multiple areas of the game to keep an eye on for the Magic.

How they handle Washington's offense

Unfortunately, the Magic could not get the job done against a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team on Wednesday. The 76ers were without both Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey. Orlando fell to Philadelphia 121-116.

The Magic will have Dybantsa, Trae Young and Anthony Davis to worry about on Washington. Davis is coming off a 36-point performance against the Bulls; Dybantsa put up 20 points and Young 16.

The Magic will need to handle these three well to walk away with a victory. If the defense struggles, then Franz Wagner and the Magic must be efficient on the offensive end.

The Wizards are ninth in the league entering Sunday's slate in points in the paint per game with 49.6.

The Magic allowed Brooklyn to score 48 points in the paint; the Nets are 26th in the league in points in the paint per game.

Orlando must do a better job of protecting the paint against the Wizards.

This also makes fouls something to keep an eye on for the Magic, who allowed the Nets to shoot 27 free throws. The Magic have to balance interior defense with avoiding foul trouble and giving Washington easy looks at the line.

Turnovers will be important

The Magic turned the ball over 17 times, conceding 24 points off of them, against the Nets.

A cleaner game against the Washington Wizards will be key for Orlando to find the advantage.

They cannot afford to lose opportunities to score, but they cannot allow their opponent to score off their turnovers as well.

A strong start that continues

The Magic had a strong advantage to begin the game against the Nets, outscoring Brooklyn 38-25. But Orlando would put up just 24 points in the second quarter and 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Consistency from the Magic's offense will be important against the Wizards.

Their offense must build on their start to either create more of an advantage or retain the lead. The Magic cannot afford multiple frames where they underperform on offense, especially if Washington establishes momentum.