Celebrating The Most Iconic Voice in Orlando Sports Broadcasting History

The Magic games must go on, but the music will never sound the same.

Thank you for everything, David Steele.

"There's nobody more respected or admired."



37 seasons. A lifetime of memories. One incredible career.



Congratulations on your retirement, David Steele! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/xENJ3tHbE7 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 14, 2026

Thank you for 37 years of excellence as the one-and-only Voice of the Magic.

Thank you for your infectious joy for the game filling up Orlando living rooms for nearly four decades.

Thank you for the Magic Memories, for all of us watching countless Magic games with friends and family over the years, where a vital part ingrained into the Magic Experience was hearing David, Jeff Turner, and Dante Marchitelli having a fun and fair time calling the game on the broadcast.

And thank you or sharing your time, wisdom, and insight with myself, and anyone who asked.

"There's a Mt. Rushmore of Magic Basketball



Shaq, Penny, T-Mac, Dwight



Dwight, because of longevity, I think he might sit atop that list" - @steelemagic



Today's 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Podcast on Dwight Howard's Hall of Fame Career with David Steele pic.twitter.com/SQlIw8Gmc0 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 16, 2025

David Steele says goodbye to the Magic microphone

Dec 14, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; A detailed view of a press conference microphone with a NBA logo before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs at Mexico City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

When you think of David Steele, you might think of one of his classic calls:

"Anderson stole the ball!



"They lob it up high... Howard! Oh man –– You gotta be kidding me!



HE DRILLS IT!"

Or, like me, you might think of the total package of a sports broadcaster and human being David is, that few can bring to any role – his enthusiasm, fairness, and positive outlook; his consistency, preparation, and professionalism; and, maybe most of all, his kindness, spirit, and joy for the game.

When I interviewed with Pat Williams back in 1988, I never dreamed it would play out this way.



Now it is time for me to put the microphone down and spend time with my family.



It has been an honor to represent the Orlando Magic and I am forever grateful. David Steele

"I just wanted to give a big thank you to you, the fans. ... Magic fans, you are the BEST."



David Steele with a message to Orlando Magic fans after announcing his retirement 💙 pic.twitter.com/oviLSkpTRq — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 14, 2026

David shared on our most recent Learning Basketball podcast that he was disappointed to not get the chance to call Orlando's playoff games in what would become his final season on the mic; first round series used to be left to the home team's broadcast booths, but are now sold off in broadcasting rights deals in a choice by the NBA.

"It's one of the biggest disappointments in working in NBA broadcasting for the last 37 years...



Great games make great announcers," David shared.

Voice of The Magic @steelemagic Sad to see NBA Eliminating Local Broadcasts for the Playoffs:



"It's one of the biggest disappointments in working in NBA broadcasting for the last 37 years...



Great games make great announcers."



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/ft2cl261Hp — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 23, 2026

Imagining watching Magic games, seeing Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner rise and fire for a big shot, and no one be there to say "He drills it!" is a scary thought.

David Steele's been on the call for Magic games since1989.



37 years of iconic sports broadcasting for Orlando (28 on TV, 9 on radio) leaves big shoes to fill, but lucky for Magic fans, Dante Marchitelli has years of experience filling in, is more than deserving of the opportunity, and has oodles of chemistry with Jeff, Kendra Douglas, Brian Hill, Quentin Richardson, Terrence Ross, Bo Outlaw, Nick Anderson, and the rest of the crew.

Before joining the Magic, David served as The Voice of The Gators for the University of Florida over seven seasons calling both basketball and football games.

Steele has already been honored by the team with entry into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame, and has won awards for Florida Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association twice, winning the honor in both 2009 and 2021.

The most iconic voice in the city's history of sports broadcasting is putting down the microphone for good; this marks the end of an era in Orlando, no matter what comes next.

Ask any sports fan within a 500-mile radius to name their favorite person in Orlando Magic history and watch how quickly David Steele's name gets mentioned alongside the all-time great players in Shaq, Dwight, Penny, T-Mac, Franz and Paolo,. You can't write the history of the Orlando Magic without David Steele's name on the first page alongside front office visionaries like Pat Williams and John Gabriel.

One reason David's energy resonates with so many is that if you've ever watched a Magic game, odds are it was his voice you were listening to; he's the only human being walking this earth who has seen the entirety of this team's history from a first person's perspective other than the owners themselves.

David hasn't just been with Orlando since its inception in 1989, he's lived the history, called the games, and felt the rollercoaster of emotions from the fans since Day 1, yet his enthusiasm only seemed to grow stronger by the game.

Magic Fans don't agree on much, but they agree on one thing – David Steele deserves his flowers.

Now it’s time to put the focus on things other than career..

Family..

Faith, an earnest recommitment..

A servant attitude..

All good things come to an end, and for those wondering..yes, this is anything. — David Steele (@steelemagic) July 14, 2026

"All good things come to an end, and for those wondering... yes, this is anything." - David Steele