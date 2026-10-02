How Anthony Black & Brother Beckham Make Each Other Better

One brother an NBA sixth man, the other is the #1 ranked high school basketball player in the country.

This family is on a collision course for achieving hoop dreams left and right.

So, how do they make each other better, when they have already found success? They re-invest that success into each other's growth and development, passing lessons along the way.

Beckham Black, one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, has taken over the high school basketball scene by storm.

His older brother, Anthony Black, has already made the NBA, carving out a spot-starting sixth man role in Orlando.

Beckham Black (@beckhamblack0) drills the crossover pull-up 3 in P&R to send Duncanville-Oak Ridge to Double OT! pic.twitter.com/t7WI0NDuUs — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 29, 2024

Beckham's handles, passing, and shooting look as in rhythm as one can ask for when combining skills for effective flare, basketball moves that look clean on highlights and get the job done to a tee. Anthony's game has recently taken a leap in some the same areas, showing how both continue to improve their ball skills in new, creative ways.

When I scouted Beckham's games with Duncanville in person at Oak Ridge back in 2024, the younger brother instantly impressed as an instinctual point guard setting up his team to succeed every play, dropping in clutch moments flashing his touch and showing off just how smooth his game can be.

After that game, I asked Anthony if he could describe his brother Beckham as person:

Funny guy. Shoot, he is a kid, so still growing up.



It is cool to see him maturing, but, a good kid.



Loves basketball, loves to compete. Super proud of him. Anthony Black

Anthony Black quote on brother Beckham | Ryan Kaminski/Swish Theory

How The Beckham Brothers Learn From Each Other

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) celebrates after scoring during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Growing three inches taller over the past two years, Beckham Black now stands six-foot-four, gaining thirty pounds along the way, while posting the top vertical at OTE pro day, jumping forty inches high.

Beckham Black measured 6'1, 159 pounds two years ago. At OTE pro day, he measured 6'4, 191 pounds, while posting the top vertical (40 inches).



The game comes easily for the 17-year-old, who can really pass and is a much-improved shooter.



Consensus No. 1 recruit in 2027 class. pic.twitter.com/uuzFqErrWG — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 1, 2026

Beckham, five years Anthony's junior, continues to dominate the grassroots scene, helping him maintain his spot as one of the most impressive future pro basketball prospect in the country.

Continuing to refine his game by improving decision making with reps and developing skills is how Beckham can continue to ride this potential shooting star trajectory.

Scouting Notes on Southeastern Prep's Beckham Black, Jaxon Richardson, Obinna Ekezie, CJ Rosser@pr0ia shares his NBA Draft Scouting Adventures on Today's 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Podcast pic.twitter.com/pMrW8CHDmS — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 30, 2025

At Orlando Magic Media Day 2026, I asked Anthony about Beckham’s development and if the two are able to pick up any tricks from one another; AB confirmed that they bounce ideas off each other.

One hundred percent, he has gotten a lot better this year.



I definitely learn from him. He is a crafty player. He has got a lot of tools in his box. We bounce ideas off each other.



Super proud of him. Anthony Black

I asked Anthony Black about his brother Beckham’s development and if they learn from each other:



“100%, he’s got a lot better this year.



I definitely learn from him. He’s a crafty player. He’s got a lot of tools in his box. We bounce ideas off each other.



Super proud of him.” pic.twitter.com/3TQ1q4e7bQ — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 28, 2026

Being comfortable enough in your own game to be willing to learn from others is a skill in itself, often associated with coachability, the willingness to let others coach you to help you maximize your game.

A pair of brothers turning into an NBA player and the top high school prospect in the country could have gone the other direction, they could have been so naturally competitive that their desire to outwork the other without each other's help could have been a sticking point of pride; lucky for Beckham and Anthony, their bond is stronger than that, to the point where both actively look to help the other improve game by game, day by day.

Take it from Anthony, kids – even NBA players can still learn a thing or two from their little brother.