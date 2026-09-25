Anthony Black's Best and Worst Case Scenarios For Magic This Season

Anthony Black is coming off a big year three in the league. This makes the 2026-27 season one to watch for the 22-year-old.

The Orlando Magic did not make a splash this offseason, meaning further success in the East will need to come from returning players.

One of the players to watch is Black, a key reserve for the Magic who can fill a starting spot when needed.

There are three main scenarios that can happen for Black this season.

Best case: Black continues growth, puts up starter numbers

Black averaged career highs in points (15), rebounds (3.8), assists (3.7) and steals (1.4) in the 2025-26 season. His averages in these categories have improved in each of his three regular seasons.

He started in 40 games in the 2025-26 regular season and averaged 29.8 minutes per contest, both career highs.

Black has shown a pattern of growth throughout his career and did well in a larger role this past regular season.

If he continues to grow this season, his production will reflect that, allowing him to put up numbers expected of a top starter for a team.

This will be crucial if any starters need to miss time, opening up a starting position for Black.

Moderate case: Black remains consistent from last season

Even if Black doesn't make major strides, remaining consistent from last season would be ideal.

Black put up good numbers for the Magic in 2025-26. He will still be a huge presence off the bench and a capable starter with this production

This scenario will work even better if Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero make strides in their offensive games.

Consistency can go undervalued. Black being consistent with his year-three production will still be helpful to the Magic this season.

Worst case: Black struggles in year four, leading to a dip in production

This will not be ideal for the Magic this season because of their reliance on the returning core.

With no game-changing moves this offseason, the Magic will need their key returners to perform at their best, especially in the tough Eastern Conference. Black is one of the players the Magic will rely on this season.

If the Magic suffer key injuries, they will need Black to produce at a high level to help the team compete. A good bench unit can play a huge role in a team's success. Black will be the player who makes or breaks that whenever he doesn't need to start.