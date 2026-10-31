After a poor 30-point loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, the Orlando Magic responded, securing a 121-114 win behind a number of key performances to open NBA Cup play inside Scotiabank Arena.

Here were our takeaways from the Magic's second victory to cap off a successful road trip!

There was Scottie Barnes, and then there was everyone else:

Oct 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the final three quarters, Scottie Barnes was getting to his spots on every single possession, regardless of when (and if) the Magic were sending any extra help.

When the ball wasn't in his hands, the Raptors offense felt completely disjointed. But the number of possessions where the rock didn't touch his hands were few and far between down the stretch.

Barnes finished with a game-high 41 points on 19-of-34 shooting with five rebounds and five assists. Orlando's only answer was scoring points on the other end, because they didn't have anyone who could slow down Barnes in the halfcourt.

That's the AB the Magic need:

Oct 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Wednesday's loss, I said the Magic's guard play needed to be better.

Ask, and you shall receive.

Black was outstanding across 31 minutes in Friday's win. Notably, his quick decision-making stood out. He wasn't hesitating from 3-point range; he made timely extra passes to set up his teammates for open shots; he was holding his own on defense and on the glass.

Black did exactly what was required from him in his role. He had 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 3-of-4 from 3-point range, adding six boards and 10 dimes to just one turnover. His shot mechanics also continue to look more fluid by the day.

It's a make-or-miss league:

October 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic Desmond Bane (3) dribbles against the Toronto Raptors during the first half in their Emirates Cup game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic made 10 threes on Wednesday; they nearly doubled that on Friday, canning 18 for the second time in five days.

Desmond Bane got the fireworks started with four made threes in the first quarter, finishing with six (on 12 attempts). Jamal Cain let it fly, scoring 13 points on 3-of-3 from deep; Tristan da Silva had two, as did Franz Wagner (more on him shortly).

Toronto didn't shoot poorly from distance, but the Magic's plus-21 mark from deep was the biggest differentiator. It's a make or miss league, and the Magic made a lot to cap off their three-game road trip.

Franz Wagner bounces back, seals the deal:

October 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic Franz Wagner (22) drives against RJ Barrett (9) of the Toronto Raptors during the first half at in their Emirates Cup game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In most of their first matchup, Wagner didn't look comfortable with the ball in his hands against the Raptors' array of lengthy, switchy, pesky defenders. Wagner looked anything but uncomfortable Friday, scoring 26 points with five rebounds and a team-high 11 assists -- to just four turnovers. He had eight points and seven assists (to two TOs) in the second half alone.

Wagner routinely got to his spots inside the arc. He made all six of his 2-point shots in the paint, including four at the rim, while also getting to the charity stripe nine times. He was calm, cool and composed -- except when he was having some fun trash-talking with Jamal Shead.