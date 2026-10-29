The last time the Orlando Magic set foot inside Scotiabank Arena, the Toronto Raptors humiliated them, reeling off a 31-0 run at one point to secure a 139-87 win. The blowout loss marked the worst in Magic history, supplanting the 47-point loss against the Chicago Bulls back in 2016-17.

Nearly seven months later, while Wednesday night's affair wasn't as bad, the Raptors still cruised to a 129-99 win over their East foe. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!

Early Magic turnovers fuel Raptors' breakaway:

Oct 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Desmond Bane (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first week of action, the Raptors have been far-and-away the NBA's best at forcing mistakes. They're atop the league in steals per 100 possessions and opponents' turnover rate, which is north of 20 percent. They're one of th

Toronto's overwhelming length allows them to flourish in the passing lanes, gamble and have more margin for error at the point-of-attack and cover ground quicker in help defense. For the first six minutes, the Magic did a good job generating offense in the halfcourt, but Toronto began ramping up its ball pressure and aggressiveness.

The Raptors forced eight first-quarter turnovers and 14 first-half turnovers, including 10 live-ball takeaways. They parlayed those into 16 points off turnovers and 11 fastbreak points, springboarding a 25-point turnaround (Magic led by as much as 9) heading into halftime.

Notably, the Raptors were extra aggressive against Franz Wagner, who coughed up the rock seven times in three quarters. Outside of Anthony Black, who had four turnovers, the Magic are bereft of shot creation, thwarting any ability to make a sizable comeback.

Too many mistakes, and the Raptors took advantage.

Struggles from 3-point range continued:

Oct 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) dribbles the ball past Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Toronto and Orlando entered the night as two of the 11 worst 3-point shooting teams. The Raptors ranked 29th, shooting 26.2 percent, while the Magic were No. 20 at 32.2 percent.

Toronto shot 46.2 percent from deep (12-26) through the first three quarters before emptying the bench, while the Magic shot just 29.6 percent (8-27). Desmond Bane's struggles continued, going just 2-of-8 from deep. Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and Wendell Carter Jr. posted a goose egg on eight attempts.

Frankly, the only respectable threat was Tristan da Silva, who finished 8-of-10 from the floor and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. To win, making 10 threes at a sub-30 percent clip isn't enough.

Magic need more from guards:

Oct 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the flurry of injuries around the NBA, the Magic are down two starters -- Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero. You could make a case that Banchero's been the Magic's best player so far this season, while Suggs has been the opposite of that -- at least offensively.

Still, the Magic need more from its guards. Perhaps a film session plus a day of practice will get them back on track on the second leg of this road-road back-to-back versus Toronto, but Anthony Black, Jase Richardson and Bane all had underwhelming performances. Jevon Carter also didn't do anything spectacular in his second game this season.

To combat the Raptors' hyper-aggressive scheme, the Magic's guards must find a way to create opportunities by organizing the offense, getting two feet in the paint and taking advantage of favorable situations with numbers.