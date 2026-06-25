How Orlando Magic's depth chart is impacted by their new draftee

The Orlando Magic added a high-flying, rangy rookie to their frontcourt this week.

After trading back five spots from No. 46 to No. 51 in the second round, the Magic selected South Florida forward Izaiyah Nelson, who averaged 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.6 steals per game last year.

Ahead of what should be a very important summer for the Orlando Magic, how does Nelson factor into their depth chart? Let's examine!

A way-too-early Orlando Magic depth chart projection for 2026-27:

Point guard: Jalen Suggs/Anthony Black/Jase Richardson

Jalen Suggs/Anthony Black/Jase Richardson Shooting guard: Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane Small Forward: Franz Wagner/Tristan da Silva

Franz Wagner/Tristan da Silva Power Forward: Paolo Banchero/Noah Penda/Nelson

Paolo Banchero/Noah Penda/Nelson Center: Wendell Carter Jr./Goga Bitadze

This very early projection does not include Isaac, who could be waived-and-stretched at any moment between now and next week. I also don't have fan favorite Moe Wagner or Jevon Carter, both of whom are unrestricted free agents this summer.

Why Izaiyah Nelson may not factor into rotation right away:

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; South Florida Bulls forward Izaiyah Nelson (35) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

A lot can happen between now and October when training camp breaks. There are also unknown variables with Sean Sweeney's philosophy as it pertains to substitution patterns and rotations.

But my guess is that Nelson begins the season on the outside-looking-in regarding the Magic rotation. There's a non-zero chance he begins the season in Osceola to work on his jump shooting and offensive profile.

Nelson's skillset is more of a standard big than a big wing. But the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year is still quite thin (210 lbs.) at his size. He'll need beef up.

Nelson was an excellent rebounder and athletic play finisher in the open court. He led the AAC in rebounds per game last year and sported a career 13.7 offensive rebound percentage. That ranks in the 92nd percentile of all players 6-foot-9 or taller who played at least 2,000 minutes from 2022-26.

The 6-foot-10 wing also projects to be a multi-positional defender who can hold his own in space. He showed those flashes at South Florida. Though his ability to absorb contact from bigger 4s/5s remains a big question. He only shot 85 career threes (49 as a senior) with just 13 makes -- amounting to a 15.3 3-point percentage.

His free-throw indicators (72.5 FT% as a senior, 67.9 percent for career) aren't poor, but it's imperative his jumper improves to stick in the NBA, let alone with the Orlando Magic, a bottom-five team in 3-point percentage last year.

Now's your time to sprinkle a little Magic dust on Nelson, coach Sweeney!