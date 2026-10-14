How Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner could rise back up player leaderboards in future

For the last few seasons, the Orlando Magic were plenty of people's darling underdog in the Eastern Conference. They felt like they finally turned the page after a decade-plus of mediocrity.

A big reason for that change was the infusion of both Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, who were the No. 8 and 1 overall picks in 2021 and '22, respectively. It became clear they were two franchise pillars expected to usher in the next era of Magic basketball. For Banchero, in particular, you don't get drafted No. 1 overall without a massive amount of expectations thrust onto your shoulders.

However, neither has broken through the glass ceiling yet, which has led to Orlando stagnating despite winning 47 games three seasons ago. They have made the play-in game the last two seasons and have been bounced in the first round three-straight years.

Beyond Wagner's health -- he has missed 70 games the last two seasons -- the two co-stars haven't always jelled, and that's not factoring in the inconsistent health and production from Jalen Suggs, who was drafted three spots ahead of Wagner in '21.

As a result, that's reflected in several player rankings. In CBS Sports' recent top-100 rankings, the Magic's two co-stars barely place within the top-50.

CBS Sports has fascinating order regarding Magic's top players:

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots for three during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on who you ask, some may say that Paolo Banchero is the better player than Wagner, and vice versa. Personally, I think Banchero's the 1A while Wagner is the 1B, but both have same -- yet different -- skillsets that can mesh together in the right system.

According to CBS Sports' rankings, Wagner is the superior of the two -- albeit by just one spot. They have Wagner No. 44, while Banchero ranks No. 45.

"The 2026-27 campaign feels hugely important for Wagner, Paolo Banchero and the Magic. Injuries have derailed the last two years, and the progress they showed as one of the league's most exciting young duos has stalled," CBS Sports' Robby Kalland wrote.

"There's still a question of whether they can coexist offensively given neither is a legitimate 3-point threat -- although Wagner showed some improvement last year -- and this season might be a make-or-break season for that duo in Orlando."

How each player can improve their ranking:

Oct 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) brings the ball up court against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic's young core has long been viewed as one of the better young cores in the NBA. They weren't necessarily in the tier that, say, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs were. Though both Banchero and Wagner were held in high regard, ranking No. 18 and 33 in last year's CBS Sports top-100 rankings, which assimilates and combines the votes of over a half-dozen panelists.

Obviously, both incurred steep drop-offs. Players such as Deni Avdija, Cooper Flagg and Scottie Barnes rose above water. But each of their two falloffs are justified by their on-court regression and health -- or lack thereof.

Orlando bet on a new voice in head coach Sean Sweeney to cook up a new recipe with the same ingredients. So far in preseason, the results have been encouraging. Banchero is being utilized in a more optimal off-ball role as a screener, while Wagner has had a steadier hand in shot creation. The ball- and player-movement has been crisp, and the faster pace has unlocked gaps to attack.

But this is just the preseason. The main test will be during the 82-game schedule, with the final exam coming during the postseason, should the Magic be fortunate enough to make it that far.