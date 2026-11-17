The Orlando Magic entered the week without a win inside TD Garden in nearly four calendar years -- 1,429 days, to be exact. They snapped that skid with a 115-105 victory against the top-seeded Boston Celtics Monday night.

This marks the Magic's fourth-straight win -- and easily their biggest to date. They also snapped the Celtics' six-game win streak. Here are a few takeaways from the 10-point win.

Magic didn't let poor start affect defense early:

Nov 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) returns the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic opened the game 4-of-18 with 12 points through the first 9:50 of the game. So did the Boston Celtics, a top-5 offense in the league, surprisingly enough. Orlando made its final three shots of the quarter and held Boston to its fewest points in any quarter so far (17).

For perspective, the Celtics tallied 42 points in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Boston did miss some open looks from deep. But Orlando's defense, for the most part, was swarming around the hardwood.

At times, especially last season, Orlando would let its bad offense bleed into the defense. That wasn't the case Monday. Boston shot just 34.6 percent in the first half, including 7-of-27 from deep. The C's were more efficient in the second half, but the Magic's defense looked far more physical than it has been for most of the season.

Getting Goga going ... again:

Nov 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35), guard Jalen Suggs (4) and Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) look for the rebound during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forgive me, I couldn't maintain the alliteration.

Anyway, for the second-straight game, the Magic utilized Goga Bitadze as a vertical spacer. And for the second-straight game, he finished in double figures.

In 20 minutes, the Magic's 7-footer scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting; over the last two games, he's now 10-for-11, grabbing 10 combined rebounds.

If Bitadze is utilized as a vertical spacer, it will unlock a lot for the Magic offense, especially in the in-between game for the Magic's ball-handlers. His threat as a rim runner or in the dunker spot could make the help/drop defender second-guess whether to play the lob or not. That could be a weapon for Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs, among others.

Jalen Suggs bounces back after rusty return:

Nov 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suggs was noticeably rusty Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing eight-straight with a hyperextended knee. He scored just three points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Despite his inconsistencies offensively, his defense makes a massive difference at the point-of-attack. He was much better against Boston, scoring 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

He had an emphatic block on Paul George and another on Payton Pritchard on the game's final possession. Suggs played within structure and knocked down multiple big shots throughout.

While he was charged with five fouls, you could argue that at least three of them were fairly ticky-tack. That's going to happen from time-to-time, especially when you're as aggressive as Suggs tends to be both on the ball and in the passing lanes.

Orlando secures biggest win of season:

Nov 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one had to feel good -- really good.

We can call a spade a spade: The Magic's last three wins weren't super meaningful when looking at the bigger picture. Every win counts the same in the W-L column, but their last three wins were against the three-worst teams in the NBA in the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.

This was a huge test, especially after failing to beat Boston inside Kia Center earlier this month. Led by Bane and Wagner, the Magic slammed the door shot down the stretch.