The Orlando Magic are celebrating their biggest win of the season after beating the first-place Boston Celtics 115-105 inside TD Garden.

It's the first win the Magic have secured in Boston since 2022, snapping an eight-game losing streak. Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner defends against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franz Wagner continued his strong stretch leading the Magic, while his 30-point streak came to an end. He didn't have the greatest shooting night, going 8 of 21 from the floor, but he did have eight rebounds and nine assists to lead the team. The way he has played over the last week or so has given life back to the Magic after a slow start, and without him, the team would not have come close.

Winner: Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane drives the ball against Boston Celtics forward Paul George. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desmond Bane and his leadership really came in handy for the Magic in their win. He led the team in scoring with 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting and also grabbed 8 rebounds. His calm demeanor in the fourth quarter really helped the Magic pull one out when it was unclear whether they would win the game. This is a win that could go a long way for Orlando in the long run.

Winner: Anthony Black

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black drives the ball against Boston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Black was the top connector in the offense for Bane and Wagner. He made several winning plays on both sides of the ball, recording three steals and 20 points on 7 of 13 shooting, including 3 of 7 from downtown. He really came in clutch in the fourth quarter, and the team would not have won without him.

Winner: Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze makes the basket against Boston Celtics center Luka Garza. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bitadze came in clutch off the bench with 20 minutes of action. He made his first five shots for 10 points off the bench and also grabbed six rebounds in the process. He put his blood and sweat into this game, and it could possibly result in happy tears for Magic fans.

Loser: Wendell Carter Jr.

Boston Celtics center Luka Garza defends against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter is the lone loser on the list, but only because he has set such a high standard for himself in the early part of the season. He struggled to score during the game, adding 10 points to the box score on 3 of 10 shooting. It's far lower than his season average, but there is hope that he can bounce back for the team's next matchup.

The Magic returned to the court on Wednesday to take on LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on the DAZN app.