The Orlando Magic started the season with two straight losses before securing a big win over the New York Knicks on the road.

The Magic find themselves in a similar situation: a two-game losing streak and a matchup on the road.

This time around, the Magic face off against the Phoenix Suns with Devin Booker and Jalen Green.

With a matchup against the Golden State Warriors following this one, it could have some interesting implications.

Here is why this game, despite the struggles endured by the Magic, is one to watch.

What can Orlando do against this Suns team?

The Phoenix Suns are currently 1-5, coming off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns are currently 12th in the West, while the Orlando Magic are 12th in the East.

This isn't a game against a very tough opponent and the Magic have to take advantage of this opportunity to secure a win.

The Magic have to get the edge in this game. Orlando's offense needs to be better than Phoenix's offense.

Moving the ball around and consistency from beyond the arc will be key.

The Magic were without Anthony Black against the Wizards. He is not on the injury report and should help advance the Magic's offensive production.

A better offensive night from Tristan da Silva will also help.

This is a game where the Magic should be able to outperform their opponent and walk away with a win. It is key given who their next opponent is.

The Magic have been struggling early in the season, and because of that, a game like this becomes all the more important. Even though it isn't against a top team in either conference, that makes this game an important one: a prime opportunity for Orlando to win.

The Magic should not have had the nine-point third quarter against Washington, especially given how the offense looked in the first half. That presents a disadvantage that is tough to make up late in the game.

This game is a way that they can help counter that performance. Orlando must keep their offensive momentum for all four quarters.

A loss would be concerning given the Warriors matchup

The Warriors play the Miami Heat on Nov. 5 before the game against the Magic.

This Warriors team has a lot of momentum going for them right now with a five-game winning streak.

This matchup against Golden State should be a tough one for Orlando with Stephen Curry and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Magic should have their work cut out for them.

If Orlando cannot secure a win against the Suns, it's difficult to envision a victory against the Warriors.

Entering that Warriors matchup off of a big win over Phoenix may be a great asset to the Magic in terms of rhythm and momentum.