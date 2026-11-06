1 Winner, 3 Losers in Magic Loss vs. Suns

The Orlando Magic are starting off their four-game road trip on the wrong foot after falling to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 117-104 inside the Footprint Center.

The Magic struggled to get into a rhythm on either end of the floor, which led to them giving up a lead as large as 30 points. It was a disappointing performance, considering the Suns were on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Magic had two full days of rest leading up to the game. Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Wendell Carter Jr.

Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro drives against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a shame that the Magic have not been playing well to start the season because it has overshadowed Wendell Carter Jr.'s strong start. In 34 minutes, he scored 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and also grabbed 13 rebounds for the team.

Carter's 14.3 points per game is his highest scoring average since the 2022-23 campaign. It's clear that he is benefiting from the team's coaching change so far. Getting the most out of Carter is definitely a bright spot for the Magic, but it's something small in a sea of darkness at the moment.

Loser: Nikola Vucevic

The Nikola Vucevic signing has not delivered promising results in the early part of the season. In just four minutes, Vucevic was -11 on the court, which is hard to ignore. The team was counting on him to be a replacement for Moe Wagner, but so far, he has not lived up to expectations.

If Vucevic isn't making his shots, there isn't much he can do on the floor. His defensive lapses make him unplayable at times, and that is a huge issue on the second unit.

Loser: Desmond Bane

The Magic are counting on Desmond Bane to help them get out of these offensive struggles early in the season, with Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs on the sidelines. Unfortunately, he isn't living up to the price tag the Magic spent to acquire him last summer. He scored just 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

Orlando needs to figure out how to get him more shots because he should be taking more looks as the team's best shooter, even if he's only making 3 of 9 from downtown.

Loser: Turnovers

The Magic have struggled without a true ball handler on the court. The team committed 25 turnovers against the Suns, and Phoenix scored 36 points off those miscues. That is ultimately where the game was decided, as they outscored the Magic 36 to 22 in points off turnovers in a 13-point game.

That is the entire difference. Giving up the ball at the rate the Magic are doing is a massive struggle, and the team is not going to improve unless this is taken care of.