Why Anthony Black Remains Invaluable to the Orlando Magic

Development isn't always linear progression; sometimes, it's a mix of gradual growth and a sudden shift in opportunity.

Entering Year 4, Anthony Black has seen his game grow every season, into what appears to now be the perfect storm of experience, gradual development, and unexpected opportunity.

Black is averaging career highs across the board, as he's done each season prior; and more impressively, so far this year, he's maintaining great efficiency while seeing the increase in volume and opportunity.

Averaging 18 PPG - 6 RPG – 6 APG (3 TO) - 2 SPG while shooting 51% 2P% on 7 2PA, 44% 3P% on 5 3PA, and 80% FT% on 5 FTA, Spidey AB is off to a sensational start.

But, with great power, comes great responsibility.

Lucky for Black, his game would fit on any roster, with a malleable skill-set that can shapeshift to any lineup around him and any team that wants to pay his next salary. The value of AB's super powers has been made evident to anyone paying attention; while his game would fit cleanly anywhere, there may be no team in the league that needs Black's spot-starting versatility more than the team that drafted him, the Orlando Magic.

Anthony Black highlights vs. Kings pic.twitter.com/NGzKktHZop — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 11, 2026

Why Anthony Black Remains Invaluable to Magic

Nov 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts after a basket during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With *double-takes notes* eight of the Magic's available fourteen players in and out of the injury report just ten games into the season, Orlando's injury issues picked up right where they left off. Black has missed three games himself, but has appeared in seven, and Orlando has needed him in every one.

As far as the backcourt, Suggs has missed eight of eleven games, Bane broke his perfect attendance record when missing his first game as a Magician due to illness, and Jevon Carter has only seen action in seven contests, leaving Jase Richardson to fill in playing time amongst the guards along with Black.

Black is listed as a Point Guard, but his defensive versatility at his size allows him to guard up to small forward. Offensively he can fill one role while defensively he can fill one traditionally filled by another position; and, he can change those roles by the players around him, or even by the play.

On the wing, nearly the entire frontcourt has been depleted, with Paolo Banchero being out since Game 2, along with three other forwards in Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda, and Izaiyah Nelson not logging a minute yet this season due to injury. Franz Wagner and Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain have held their own as well as they can without them, but there's only much firepower and defense; the Magic need their full team back to keep hold of the rope.

Black can fill any role this team needs, do it on a dime, and do it without a complaint. Like a hit man ready for hire, the coach can call AB to plug and play a stone cold killer in the starting lineup in a moment's notice any time the team needs. Which, if you've paid attention to Magic games recently, has been for weeks at a time ever since Orlando drafted Black with the 6th overall pick in 2023.

Here's a look at Black's best outings among his eight games played this season:

@ SAC – 26 PTS - 7 REB - 5 AST - 4 STL

vs BOS – 23 PTS - 8 REB - 3 AST - 2 STL

@ UTA – 22 PTS - 8 AST - 7 REB - 1 STL

@ GSW – 18 PTS - 8 REB - 6 AST - 4 STL - 3 BLK

@ NYK – 18 PTS - 5 AST - 2 STL - 5/7 3P

@ TOR – 17 PTS - 10 AST - 6 REB - 1 BLK - 3/4 3P

In Black's 6 starts with 30+ minutes, he's averaging 19 PPG - 7 RPG - 5 APG - 2 SPG on 62% TS% in 33 MPG.

The on/off data further reveals Black's importance to the Magic this season, with the team rating much higher in 8 of 9 offensive factors with AB on the court, while forcing more turnovers via a higher steal and block percentage on the other end.

Orlando's 119.4 O-RTG with Black on the court is a staggering +15 points higher than with him off.

"All these other teams are fascinated by Anthony Black, and you could see why.



6'7", good feel for the game...



There would be tremendous demand for him on the trade market." - @JoshuaBRobbins



*NEW* 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Podcast on Magic & Wizards pic.twitter.com/hQ4M6admFP — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 26, 2025

With Orlando's two star forwards rarely playing games together in recent seasons, the Magic's need for Black's star scoring upside on top of his defensive versatility has been clear since his arrival.

Black can run the offense as a point guard in one lineup, look to score first as a shooting guarding the next, and be as asked to lock down defensively on the perimeter the next, all based on the factors of the game at hand, able to help his team win in the ways they need most in that moment.

Generally, scaling up Black's game has resulted in a versatile scoring creator who can use his shiftiness, ball and body control to drive, score, shoot, and kick with ease as a fulcrum of this offense, and he's mostly maintained that defensive activity while doing.

While keeping that same level of high energy on both ends can be hard to sustain, Black's feel for the game never fades no matter how much energy he expends; things like his active hands, timing, instincts, and nose for the ball never goes away. When flanked positive defenders, Black is insulated ideally to focus on being a flamethrower for his team on offense who still has a knack for forcing a few turnovers per game on defense without needing to gamble to do it..

As Suggs also continues to have trouble to stay on the court, Black stays ready for the call to take advantage of any opportunity; both can thrive together in Orlando if the Magic can find a way to make the salaries work, but rumors will persist that Orlando has to move someone by the deadline, and this will probably be viewed as the biggest positional battle wildcard in the mix.

Either way, one thing is for certain; Black shows time and time again to be the lifeblood of Magic Basketball, the epitome of this team's favorite archetype in a tall ball-handler with team-first two-way positional versatility.

AB is as important to this team's survival and success as essentially anyone in the core. Hopefully, the Magic don't forget what they have right in front of them.