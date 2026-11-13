Anthony Black & Magic Coach Discuss Role Going Forward

ORLANDO, Fla. – This 2026-27 NBA Season didn't get off to the start the Orlando Magic wanted as a team, but there's officially been a handful of individual positives to bank on going forward.

As Paolo Banchero recovers from injury, his co-star Franz Wagner has stepped up to the plate and knocked the primary option point forward duties out of the park. If Wagner keeps this up, he's on his way to his first All-Star nod and All-NBA consideration, as arguably a Top-5 forward so far this year.

Wendell Carter Jr. continues to show up in ways this team needs, especially with his switchability, shot contests at the rim, even upping his strong play-finishing slams this season as new Magic Coach Sean Sweeney looks to tighten up the shot selection as a whole.

Tristan da Silva has shined as a 3pt shooter, blossoming into an all-around scorer as the team further untaps his versatile scoring skill-set; one could see da Silva helping Orlando create advantages from different play types on the ball down the line in addition to all the ways he can attack closeouts and threaten the defense off ball.

It's the 6'6" point guard Anthony Black, though, who continues to catch the eyes of onlookers around the league. Black has shown at every step throughout his career that he's ready for a bigger role, and every time the Magic have needed him to fill in for an injured starter, the reliable AB stayed ready. He has leveled up his game in different ways each season, but this year feels closer to the total package.

This guard has the edge against most others guards in height, length, instincts, body control, ball control, speed, explosiveness.

He's averaging 18pts-6reb-6ast-2stl this year shooting 44% 3P% on 5 3PA, scoring in dynamic ways on and off the ball; and being just 22 years old, it sure feels like AB's just scratching the surface of the two-way monster of a guard he is bound to become once given the full runway of opportunity.

"All these other teams are fascinated by Anthony Black, and you could see why.



6'7", good feel for the game...



There would be tremendous demand for him on the trade market." - @JoshuaBRobbins



*NEW* 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Podcast on Magic & Wizards pic.twitter.com/hQ4M6admFP — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 26, 2025

Quotes from Anthony Black & Sean Sweeney on AB's Future Role

Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) passes the ball during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I asked Sean Sweeney about Anthony Black’s versatility & how he expects to manage his role as other players go in and out of the lineup with injuries.

Sweeney emphasized AB's need to attack in smart ways, whether that's offensively or defensively:

We want Anthony to be himself and do the best job he can of attacking, whether it is on offense or defense.



I think the better job he does of being aggressive with balance and making the right decision, the better everyone is around him.



Be himself.

Be aggressive.

Look to attack the play. Sean Sweeney

I asked Sean Sweeney about Anthony Black’s versatility & role



“Do the best job he can of attacking…



The better job he does of being aggressive with balance and making the right decision, the better everyone is around him.



Be himself.

Be aggressive.

Look to attack the play.” pic.twitter.com/U6N1ufvkqe — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 13, 2026

I asked Black about his productive start this year, especially as a Starter. Black clarified that he thinks he's been this level of player since last season, before his injury derailed his season. He notes that this coaching staff wants him to be even more aggressive in using his instincts to strike first.

I feel like this is pretty much the player I have been since this time last year. I dealt with an injury that made it tough to come back and play.



Just playing how I know how to play; being aggressive.



This coaching staff is telling me — be more aggressive, look to get my feet in the paint, trust myself when I get there finishing or more importantly looking for my teammates – and that is what I am going to try to do.



Just get into the paint, shooting my shots when I am open, and then trying to get my defense all the way up where it needs to be as the season goes. Anthony Black

I asked #Magic G Anthony Black about his productive start as a Starter



“This is pretty much the player I’ve been since this time last year…



This coaching staff is telling me — be more aggressive, look to get my feet in the paint, trust myself when I get there…” pic.twitter.com/l9tPpeXIre — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 13, 2026

I also asked Black how he mentally prepares for his shape-shifting role that seems to change by the game, sometimes by the play or the lineup he's in at any given time.

Black emphasized his ability to be comfortable filling in different roles for this team, and underlines the importance of understanding the positioning, goals, and needs of every single position at any given moment.

I think that is part of what makes me able to play with different groups, being comfortable playing different roles.



Obviously, I’m a bigger guard, so most of my life I have played with another guard, or sometimes by myself out there.



It is just doing what the team needs. Being sharp on all ends. Knowing what to do, knowing all the positions. Just trusting myself when I am in those different positions. Doing whatever I need to do based on what group is out there. Anthony Black

I asked Anthony Black how he mentally shape-shifts his role by the game:



“Being comfortable playing different roles.



Obviously, I’m a bigger guard… Just doing what the team needs.



Being sharp on all ends. Knowing what to do, knowing all the positions, just trusting myself…” pic.twitter.com/AHD03QsIEP — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 13, 2026

Understanding how every position aims to play a little differently, where and what is needed within each role, also helps accentuates Black's ability to take that understanding, that feel for the game, and apply it by striking when the timing's right; attacking when it's unexpected, because he knows what the offense and defense is expecting.

Creating something new from scratch based on the variables in front of you is the type of task stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Steph Curry do a recurring basis; yet, Black is also doing this very thing a nightly basis. As more opportunity arrives, Black's production, efficiency, and feel for the game should rise into high-level two-way impact right with it.

A tall guard who brings active, positive defense on the perimeter with elite ball-hawk defense is one thing; AB maintaining that energy while upping his volume scoring off the dribble, shooting threes on and off the ball, and creating good shots for his teammates as a consistent offensive weapon is his recipe for potential two-way stardom.

The only question left is – will the Orlando Magic keep letting Anthony Black cook?