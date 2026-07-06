Looking back on the Nikola Vucevic Magic-Bulls trade 5 years later

If you were looking for an active Orlando Magic summer, so far, you have probably been sorely disappointed.

But that doesn't mean they haven't added externally, albeit another familiar face.

While they re-signed Jevon Carter and Jonathan Isaac (days after waiving him for extra flexibility), the Magic shook up the back-end of their big man rotation, signing former Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who they shipped out in March of 2021 at the tail-end of the big man's prime. Now that we're five years removed, how did that work out for the Magic? Let's examine!

Why Magic were clear winners in the end:

At the time, many thought this was a win-win for both Orlando and Chicago.

The Bulls, a No. 10 seed at the time of the deal, were gambling on Vucevic developing into a deadly pick-and-pop partner with both Zach LaVine and Coby White as an anchor in the middle. Orlando, however, ripped the band-aid off and started over, extracting a pair of first-rounders plus an intriguing young big to replace Vucevic and Otto Porter's expiring salary.

Now that we're a half-decade removed, it was a clear win for the Magic.

While their own selection dropped two spots (from No. 3 to 5), they scored a pair of top-eight picks. Chicago's No. 8 selection became Franz Wagner, who has turned into one of the Magic's franchise pillars. Wagner finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting and has averaged 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals on 57.0 percent true shooting the last three seasons.

Carter has also become a serviceable center for the Magic, averaging 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds across five-and-a-half seasons. Their other first-round pick (Jett Howard) didn't quite bear fruit, but their overall package has been a net positive.

Vucevic's tenure was fine. He was a solid starter on a perpetually mediocre Bulls squad, ending up sixth in the franchise's all-time made 3-pointer list, and fifth in total defensive rebounds. But the worst part for Chicago was its poor asset management.

Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley ran a seminar on poor asset management. After his name circulated trade rumors for multiple summers and trade deadlines, the Bulls sold low on the two-time All-Star, swapping him for Celtics guard Anfernee Simons in February. They also swapped a pair of second-rounders.

Now, Vucevic and Carter are reunited at the end of the day. Vucevic is in the latter stage of his career, while Carter is in his prime. This move by Karnisovas began a slippery slope of a confluence of bad trades that trapped Chicago in quicksand.