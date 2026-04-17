Hornets vs. Magic Breakdown: 3 Ways Orlando Can Beat LaMelo Ball, Charlotte

The Orlando Magic enter this matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with little momentum and that could send them home before the playoffs even begin.

The Magic have to return to their roots as a defensive-minded team and play with absolute grit if they want to advance to the first round of the playoffs against the Detroit Pistons.

Here are the three tactical ways the Magic can advance to the playoffs against the Pistons:

Don't Let the Hornets Get Out in Transition

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball looks to pass defended by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Hornets are at their most dangerous when they are running in transition. With playmakers who excel in open-space creativity like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, the Hornets aim to turn long rebounds into quick-strike three-pointers on the other end of the floor.

The Magic have to use their playoff experience in slowing the game down to force the Hornets to play more of a postseason style of play.

The Magic must prioritize backcourt balance over offensive rebounding on specific possessions. By getting three players back as soon as the shot goes up, the Magic can force the Hornets into a set defense, where Orlando’s length and defense can stifle Charlotte’s rhythm.

As we saw against the Sixers, the Magic defended well and the game had the feel of what fans would normally see in the playoffs. The only issue is the Magic don't excel in this type of game with a stagnant offense in the half-court. This season, they have built their offense through transition on the defensive end.

The Hornets played in a track meet style of game against the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament and the contest reached overtime. The Hornets could take advantage of this and force the Magic offense to keep up, which won't be easy for Orlando.

Paolo Banchero Has to Be Better

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Banchero presents a tough task for the Hornets' frontline, which typically lacks the combination of bulk and lateral quickness to stay in front of him, if he can play up to his potential.

Banchero needs to draw fouls on the Hornets in the paint and earn his offense at the free throw line. It's a big part of the Magic's game and they need to rely on what got them to the postseason to begin with.

The Magic need to use Banchero in high-post isolations to draw double teams. When Charlotte collapses, Banchero’s ability to find shooters like Desmond Bane or a cutting Franz Wagner will create high-percentage looks. If the Hornets plays him straight up, Banchero should live at the free throw line.

Banchero struggled mightily against the Sixers and he needs to find a way to get better with the season on the line. Banchero was brought in to the Magic to be the No. 1 overall pick and if he vanishes when the lights shine brightest, it opens up a whole can of worms for Orlando in the offseason.

Crash the Offensive Glass

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. looks on during the first quarter Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the Magic need to be careful about transition, they have a massive size advantage that must be exploited on the offensive glass. The Hornets have historically struggled with boxing out at times during the year.

There is a good chance that the team who wins the rebounding battle will win the game itself.

The Magic must utilize Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze to create extra possessions. Scoring second-chance points acts as a safety net for the Magic if their outside shooting goes cold.

The Bottom Line

If the Magic keep the game physical and use the home crowd to their advantage, they win. If they let it turn into a track meet, they play right into the Hornets' hands.

The Magic also need to show some heart after it went distant in the last two games. Orlando knows it can play better than it has over the last two games and this could be their last chance to play together until things shake up in the offseason. They need to figure out a way to come as a unit and find whatever gasoline is left in the tank to pull out a win.