Magic's Jalen Suggs helped to locker room with knee injury at Knicks

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs was helped to the locker room after suffering a right knee injury in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks Sunday night.

The non-contact injury occurred with 2:09 left, as Suggs was getting ready to attempt a wide-open layup attempt on the fastbreak. Suggs gingerly walked to the locker room with assistance, where he was barely able to put any weight on his knee.

Jalen Suggs is down in serious pain after this play



Prayers up. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i0l1mkwM6b — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2026

This latest injury is especially problematic in light of the Magic losing star forward Paolo Banchero for several weeks to an ankle injury he suffered in the previous game. Orlando was hoping to have a healthier season than last, when Franz Wagner's missed time played a role in pushing the Magic down to the Play-in Tournament. It has seemed that the Magic have never been able to get their entire core on the floor at the same time, and this season, it didn't even last a full week.

While Suggs did not shoot well in the 2026 postseason, and to start this season, his defense and relative experience were an important part of the puzzle that new coach Sean Sweeney has been trying to put together in his first season as Magic coach, in replacing Jamahl Mosley. Suggs played 34 minutes Sunday night prior to the injury, and shot just 2 for 8 but did have six rebounds and six assists.

The already-undermanned Magic upset the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, 111-102, behind Wagner and Desmond Bane, who combined for 45 points. Anthony Black, who may need to now step in as a starter, had 18 points off the bench. Tristan da Silva, getting more time with Banchero out, scored 19 points in 27 minutes. The Knicks remained winless, even with 28 points from Jalen Brunson -- but did hold Brunson to 12 of 28 shooting.

If Suggs is out for an extended period, it also likely mean more of a role for Jase Richardson, the Michigan State product who has been working more into the rotation. Richardson played 17 minutes on Sunday; the Magic were a minus-22 in his minutes.

In a more competitive Eastern Conference, Orlando can't afford bad news about Suggs, or anyone else. The Magic's next three games are against the Raptors (two) and the Boston Celtics (one).

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates! FollowOrlando Magic OnSi for all your latest news and more!