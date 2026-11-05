Magic Take on Suns: 5 Questions Beyond the Box Score

The Orlando Magic are getting ready for a four-game road trip that begins with a trip to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns.

The two 8-seeds from last year's playoffs have struggled to start the year, as they have combined for a 3-10 record through the first two weeks of the season.

Ahead of the game at the Footprint Center, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin to learn more about the Suns' current state of affairs.

The Suns have not started the season off strong. What's the reason behind this?

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts as he is tended to by a trainer after an injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Too many reasons to tell. They've massively underperformed this year, most notably because of their awful defense - which is strange since that was practically their calling card last season. They're not rebounding at high rates and their inability to hit shots from deep on the other end has been an unfortunate brew of poor basketball to start the season.

What is one thing people should know about the Suns that cannot be found in a box score?

Teams playing Phoenix this year crash the glass extra hard considering the Suns allow a ton of second chance opportunities. Phoenix is typically solid in transition play, though teams now know the Suns have a reputation as a lazy, low effort squad and have been making them pay by blitzing the paint after a shot. That seems to be working well.

What do the Suns need to do to snap their losing streak?

The Suns have yet to play a full four quarters of basketball. We've seen small spurts but nothing sustainable, and quite honestly they've been so inconsistent through the course of a game, we truly don't know what they can be. I'd say things first start with the starters coming out with new energy and having things fall from there.

Who is the X-factor for the Suns in this matchup?

I'll go Khaman Maluach. The Suns are already down starting center Mark Williams for an extended period of time while Oso Ighodaro has been a surprising bench player. If Maluach can hold his end of the bargain and find his footing, Phoenix can be a bit more secure in the paint.

What’s your score prediction for the game?

Though Phoenix are favorites, I want to see it before I believe it. Give me Magic 111, Suns 106

The tip-off between the Magic and Suns is scheduled for 9 pm ET inside the Footprint Center. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or WFTV Channel 9. It can be streamed on NBA League Pass or DAZN.