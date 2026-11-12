Magic to have first-time starter, key cogs out at Jazz: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

The Orlando Magic picked up their first victory of November in Sacramento on Tuesday, denying the Kings the pleasure of lighting the beam for a second time through a 107-100 victory behind 33 points and seven assists from Franz Wagner. The task on Wednesday is to pick up a victory on the second night of a back-to-back for the first time after failing to do so on their first opportunity at home vs. the Washington Wizards on Nov. 2.

The Magic were favored against the Wizards but were held to 94 points, their second-lowest scoring total of the season, so they’ll look to play faster against a Jazz team that also played on Tuesday, falling to the Miami Heat at home 115-109.

Franz Wagner has been one of the NBA’s most productive players since Paolo Banchero was knocked out for at least a month due to a high ankle sprain, serving as the Magic’s top scorer and playmaker. He’s averaging 26 points and 11 assists per game on this trip. Desmond Bane returned from an illness to score 15 points in Sacramento, while Anthony Black added 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Wendell Carter Jr. joined Wagner, Bane and Black in playing over 32 minutes, so it remains to be seen how much gas is left in the tank for Orlando’s key players..

The Jazz played without point guard Keyonte George against the Heat and utilized an Isaiah Collier-led fourth-quarter comeback to give heavily-favored Miami a scare. George will return from a right ankle sprain, being cleared roughly an hour before tip-off. Rookie Darryn Peterson scored 25 points and second-year forward Ace Bailey added 23 against the Heat, who survived thanks to a 30-point night from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Magic trail the Jazz in the all-time series 46-28, but registered a sweep last season. The Magic won in Utah 128-127 in a memorable overtime game on Dec. 20 behind 32 points from Bane. George scored 27 for the Jazz but left the most recent matchup injured. Orlando capitalized on his absence in winning 120-117 in Central Florida on Feb. 7 behind 23 points from Banchero and 22 from Bane. Franz Wagner didn’t play.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9:10 p.m. ET, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: MagicTV 27, WFTV-9, DAZN (Orlando), KJZZ-TV (Utah)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), 97.5 The Zone (Utah)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Alex Morales

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

JAZZ

F Josh Green

F Ace Bailey

C Jaxson Hayes

G Keyonte George

G Darryn Peterson

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

G Jalen Suggs: Out, Right Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise

F Tristan da Silva: Out, Left Calf Strain

F Jamal Cain: Out, Left Shoulder Contusion

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery’

JAZZ

G Keyonte George: Available, RIght Ankle Sprain

F Lauri Markkanen: Out, Right Hand Fracture

C Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out, Right MCL Tear

G Trey Alexander: Out, G League - Two-way

C Jusuf Nurkic: Out, Right 2nd Plantar Plate Tear

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Magic -4.5 (-105), Jazz +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic -179, Jazz +150

Total points scored: 216.5 (Over -106, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"We’ve seen some improvement in areas that we really wanted to improve on, so to get the reward of the W is always great." - Magic coach Sean Sweeney on first November win