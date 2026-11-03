3 Winners, 2 Losers from Magic Loss vs. Wizards

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are disappointed after a 103-94 loss against the Washington Wizards inside the Kia Center.

Playing without Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black really hurt the Magic's depth. They were playing on the second night of a back-to-back against a well-rested Washington team that had all of their top players healthy and ready to go.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner brings the ball up court during the second half against the Boston Celtics. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franz Wagner had a much stronger night from the field after going 5 for 20 in the loss against the Boston Celtics. He made 10 of his 18 shots from the floor for a team-high 24 points. With Pallincaro, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black all on the sidelines with injuries, Wagner had to step up, and he kept the magic in the game throughout most of the evening.

Winner: Desmond Bane

Bane also managed to shoulder most of the load on the offensive side of the ball. In 36 minutes, he scored 20 points while making a team-high four 3-pointers.

As another leader on the offensive side of the ball, Bane helped keep the Magic in the contest.

Winner: Jase Richardson

Starting point guard Jase Richardson might not have shown up much in the box score with 9 points, but he was making plays that exuded confidence and helped his team on both ends of the floor.

"I think Jake's been just been playing great, and when you keep being aggressive, you know what I mean, especially as a ball handler. Obviously, in this situation, we had a couple of guys out, so I think you can create a lot of stuff for us," Wagner said postgame.

Loser: Tristan da Silva

After leading the team in scoring against the Celtics, da Silva really struggled from the floor tonight, making just 4 of 14 shots from the field, including 2 of 10 from distance. The team has given him the green light, and I've wanted him to step up, but his misses from the three-point line were costly.

For Orlando, had the team made 3 more of their 28 misses, things would have been very different. In a game where there were only 10 free throws, pump faking from the three-point line and driving into the lane might have generated better offense.

Loser: 9 Points in the Third Quarter

The real killer for the Magic tonight was their 9-point third quarter. They simply had no answers for Washington's offense, and there weren't a whole lot of in-game adjustments from that part of the game. Ultimately, it cost Orlando the game, and it's something they will have to learn from as they try to shake off this losing streak.