Nikola Jokic lists Magic Center among his Toughest Defenders
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Wendell Carter Jr. tends to eat good any time he sees Denver on the schedule.
For a handful of reasons, Carter matches up well with the Nuggets' 3x MVP, Nikola Jokic.
Offensively, Carter's mix of the 3pt shot stretching Jokic out from deep while being quicker on drives opens up the pumpfake fly-by and drive-by anytime the Joker commits to the closeout to hard.
Carter's defensive versatility and mobility help to switch between positions, while his strength, hands, footwork and timing allow him to keep up with, get up and under, and hold his own defending Jokic.
As of 2025, Denver was tied with the Chicago Bulls, the team that drafted him 7th overall in 2018, for the team Carter averaged the most points against throughout his career, visualized below.
In a December outing in 2025, Carter dropped a Season-High at the time of 26 PTS with a Career-High 4 3PM to go with 9 REB, 2 BLK, and 1 STL against Jokic's Nuggets.
After the 2026 NBA season, Carter now averages 17 points per game against the Nuggets, his highest of any team.
Carter combines his modern big man game, all-around skill-set, and athletic advantages in mobility and agility to outflank Jokic by winning the margins with hustle plays, defensive intensity, crashing the glass, and making the game as difficult as possible for the opposing superstar, which is all one can really ask an individual defender to do.
Now, Denver's sun of their orbit has acknowledged what viewers have seen on the film:
Wendell Carter Jr. gives Nikola Jokic problems on the basketball court.
Jokic Lists 6 NBA Players + 1 Team Who Defend Him Best
When asked which player guard him the best and gives him the most trouble in the NBA, Jokic answered, "Everbody! The league is just as talented defensively as it is offensively".
He went on to list his toughest defenders around the league: "Ivica Zubac... Jusuf Nurkic... Rudy Gobert... Jalen Duren... Wendell Carter Jr. ... The Entire Thunder Team... Victor Wembanyama..."
Here's the full quote from Nikola Jokic, via @mileilic
Who guards me the best? Everybody!Nikola Jokic
The league is just as talented defensively as it is offensively.
Ivica Zubac and Jusuf Nurkic; they’re chubby like me, so it’s hard for me to move them.
Rudy Gobert. I know people say all kinds of things about him, but I think he’s a great defender. He showed that in the last playoffs.
Jalen Duren from Detroit, Wendell Carter Jr, they’re smaller and tough to deal with.
The entire Oklahoma City team...
Victor Wembanyama.
You heard it, folks; straight from the horse-racer's mouth.
Carter's toughness and tenacity brings an edge over one of the greatest players alive, at his own position, highlighting the value of the Magic big man's overall impact, diverse set of skills, and two-way versatility.
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Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK