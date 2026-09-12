Nikola Jokic lists Magic Center among his Toughest Defenders

Wendell Carter Jr. tends to eat good any time he sees Denver on the schedule.

For a handful of reasons, Carter matches up well with the Nuggets' 3x MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Offensively, Carter's mix of the 3pt shot stretching Jokic out from deep while being quicker on drives opens up the pumpfake fly-by and drive-by anytime the Joker commits to the closeout to hard.

Carter's defensive versatility and mobility help to switch between positions, while his strength, hands, footwork and timing allow him to keep up with, get up and under, and hold his own defending Jokic.

nice defensive possession by Wendell Carter Jr.



switching to cut Jamal off from the rim, holding his own with Jokic in the post, and recovering the loose ball off a mishandled pass to force the turnover. pic.twitter.com/HKsLvnpnJr — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 5, 2021

As of 2025, Denver was tied with the Chicago Bulls, the team that drafted him 7th overall in 2018, for the team Carter averaged the most points against throughout his career, visualized below.

Unleash Revenge Game Wendell Carter Jr.



Wendell averages more points against the *Bulls (16 PPG) than any other team throughout in his *career.



(*and Denver, which is tied for the same mark of 16 PPG) pic.twitter.com/47LfnnEZYL — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 25, 2025

In a December outing in 2025, Carter dropped a Season-High at the time of 26 PTS with a Career-High 4 3PM to go with 9 REB, 2 BLK, and 1 STL against Jokic's Nuggets.

After the 2026 NBA season, Carter now averages 17 points per game against the Nuggets, his highest of any team.

Wendell Carter Jr. sequence



drops the slick stepback over Jokic



jams from the dunker spot off the drive from Franz



knocks down the open catch-and-shoot triple pic.twitter.com/uv9L6kyKNI — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 2, 2021

Carter combines his modern big man game, all-around skill-set, and athletic advantages in mobility and agility to outflank Jokic by winning the margins with hustle plays, defensive intensity, crashing the glass, and making the game as difficult as possible for the opposing superstar, which is all one can really ask an individual defender to do.

Now, Denver's sun of their orbit has acknowledged what viewers have seen on the film:



Wendell Carter Jr. gives Nikola Jokic problems on the basketball court.

David Steele LOVES Vucevic Returning to Orlando!



"He's such a great guy, one of my All-Time favorite players, just a genuine good human being and really good basketball player.



I think he'll be a good fit." – @steelemagic



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 from @beyondtheRK pic.twitter.com/P4KcCqUoGG — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) August 12, 2026

Jokic Lists 6 NBA Players + 1 Team Who Defend Him Best

Jan 30, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) attempts a shot against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked which player guard him the best and gives him the most trouble in the NBA, Jokic answered, "Everbody! The league is just as talented defensively as it is offensively".

He went on to list his toughest defenders around the league: "Ivica Zubac... Jusuf Nurkic... Rudy Gobert... Jalen Duren... Wendell Carter Jr. ... The Entire Thunder Team... Victor Wembanyama..."

Here's the full quote from Nikola Jokic, via @mileilic

Who guards me the best? Everybody!



The league is just as talented defensively as it is offensively.



Ivica Zubac and Jusuf Nurkic; they’re chubby like me, so it’s hard for me to move them.



Rudy Gobert. I know people say all kinds of things about him, but I think he’s a great defender. He showed that in the last playoffs.



Jalen Duren from Detroit, Wendell Carter Jr, they’re smaller and tough to deal with.



The entire Oklahoma City team...



Victor Wembanyama. Nikola Jokic

“Who guards me the best? Everybody! The league is just as talented defensively as it is offensively.



Ivica Zubac and Jusuf Nurkic, they’re chubby like me, so it’s hard for me to move them.



Rudy Gobert: I know people say all kinds of things about him, but I think he’s a great… pic.twitter.com/PpAYSZtjl5 — Basketball Sphere (@BSphere_) September 10, 2026

You heard it, folks; straight from the horse-racer's mouth.

Carter's toughness and tenacity brings an edge over one of the greatest players alive, at his own position, highlighting the value of the Magic big man's overall impact, diverse set of skills, and two-way versatility.