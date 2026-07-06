The Orlando Magic Welcome Nikola Vucevic Home

More than five years after the Orlando Magic traded franchise cornerstone Nikola Vucevic in a deal that helped reshape the organization's future, the two-time All-Star is back where it all started.

Orlando dealt Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two first-round picks. One of those selections was later used to draft Franz Wagner, making the trade one of the most impactful in franchise history.

Now, after nine seasons with the Magic and stints with the Bulls, 76ers, and Celtics, Vucevic is returning to Orlando. During his introductory Zoom press conference, the veteran center reflected on what made the decision to come back an easy one as he enters the next chapter of his career.

FULL press conference via Zoom with @NikolaVucevic pic.twitter.com/8ARX60MLP8 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 6, 2026

Vucevic praises coach Sweeney in the interview and mentioned potentially staying in Orlando past this season. He described it as a "great way for him to end it" regarding his career and still believes he can play at a high level.

Vucevic's return brings more than just frontcourt depth. It reunites the Magic with one of the most accomplished players in franchise history, giving fans a familiar face as Orlando continues to build a roster capable of competing in the Eastern Conference.

During his introductory Zoom press conference, Vucevic explained that returning to Orlando was an easy decision at this stage of his career.

"For me, being at this stage in my career, it was important to join a team that had a chance to win and a place that would be good for my family," Vucevic said. "The team is good, they have a chance to win, and my family—we live there. It was a pretty easy decision to come back."

Vucevic spent nine seasons with the Magic from 2012 to 2021, earning two All-Star selections and cementing himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He remains Orlando's all-time leader in field goals made, field goals attempted, two-point field goals made and attempted, while ranking fourth in games played.

Nikola Vucevic:



— 17.1 PPG

— 10.3 RPG

— Most double-doubles by an active center

— 4th in rebounds among active players



Going back to Orlando. pic.twitter.com/Idp7tleOAT — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 1, 2026

His first stint with the franchise ended in March 2021 when the Magic traded him to the Chicago Bulls. The trade has long been viewed as one of the franchise's biggest successes, and now, more than five years later, Vucevic is back in Orlando to help the next era of Magic basketball.

Despite entering the later stages of his career, Vucevic has continued to produce. During the 2024-25 season with the Bulls, he started 72 of 73 games and averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds, recording yet another double-double campaign.

Last season was more challenging. After being traded to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons, injuries limited him to just 16 games. He averaged 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds during that stretch, but he was still a solid player in Chicago, where he averaged 16.9 and 9.

Vucevic will turn 36 in late October, so Orlando is no longer asking him to carry the offensive load he once did as a two-time All-Star. Instead, he'll provide experienced depth behind Carter, replacing Wagner while bringing leadership, rebounding, and reliable scoring to the second unit.

Given the team's need for a veteran backup center and Vucevic's familiarity with the organization, the reunion has the potential to be one of Orlando's most underrated moves of free agency.