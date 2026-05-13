Why the No. 46 Pick Is a Hidden Gold Mine for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic hold the No. 46 overall pick in next month's NBA Draft, which doesn't seem like a major opportunity.

However, several players have transformed that draft slot to a successful NBA career.

Here's a look at five success stories from the No. 46 overall pick in the 21st century:

Matt Barnes (2002)

Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce holds the ball away from Orlando Magic forward Matt Barnes. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Barnes carved out a gritty 14-season career by transforming himself into one of the league’s premier defenders. After bouncing between several teams early on, including a stint with the Magic in 2009-10, he found his stride as a versatile wing defender and reliable floor spacer.

Barnes eventually secured an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. His longevity and toughness proved that a mid-second-round pick can become an essential locker-room leader and a high-level rotation piece.

Danny Green (2009)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green shoots the ball past Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Green evolved from a fringe roster player into one of the most decorated 3-and-D specialists in NBA history. He overcame an initial release by the Cleveland Cavaliers to become a cornerstone starter for championship teams in three different cities: San Antonio, Toronto and Los Angeles.

Green famously set records for 3-pointers made in an NBA Finals series and consistently ranked among the league leaders in defensive rating. His career highlights how elite perimeter shooting and disciplined team defense can provide immense value far exceeding a 46th-overall selection.

Jordan Clarkson (2014)

New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson drives past Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Clarkson redefined his career by embracing a high-octane scoring role off the bench, eventually winning the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year honor.

The Washington Wizards originally drafted Clarkson before trading him to the Lakers, where he utilized his elite shot-creation skills and speed to become a perennial scoring threat. He consistently provides instant offense for his teams, often leading second units in scoring and closing out tight games.

His transition from a second-round prospect to a premier bench piece for contenders demonstrates the scoring pedigree available deep in the draft.

Norman Powell (2015)

Miami Heat guard Norman Powell drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Powell maximized his opportunity with the Toronto Raptors by developing into a hyper-efficient, two-way scoring guard. He played a vital role in the Raptors' 2019 championship run, providing explosive drives and timely perimeter shooting during high-pressure playoff moments.

Since then, Powell has established himself as a consistent scorer who can switch between starting and sixth-man roles. His ability to maintain high efficiency while increasing his usage rate ranks him among the most successful No. 46 overall picks in NBA history

De'Anthony Melton (2018)

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Melton quickly transitioned from a defensive specialist into a reliable offensive threat. He consistently brings energy on both ends of the floor, as he quickly became a favorite of coaching staffs across the league. His presence ensures that a team's defensive intensity never wavers, proving that analytical favorites often hide in the middle of the second round.

Across eight seasons, Melton lent his talents to the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Golden State Warriors