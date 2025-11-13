3 potential Magic starting lineup replacements for Paolo Banchero

The Orlando Magic are likely in need of changing the starting lineup after Paolo Banchero suffered a left groin strain in a win against the New York Knicks.

Banchero has started every game so far this season for the Magic, averaging 21.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Here's a look at three players on the roster that could replace him in the starting lineup:

Anthony Black

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Black has already logged two starts for the Magic so far this season to replace Jalen Suggs when the team plays on the second night of a back-to-back, so he has experience in the starting five.

Black has positional versatility and is another ball-handler that could work with the other starters, making him a potential option.

Black scored 17 points off the bench going 3 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line in the team's win against the Knicks, so that makes him a strong contender for Banchero's potentially vacant starting spot.

Tristan da Silva

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

There's a very good chance da Silva is the one who joins the starting lineup. He has a ton of chemistry with Franz Wagner from last season and the Germany EuroBasket run over the summer.

On top of that, da Silva was the player who started for Banchero when he was out with an oblique injury at the beginning of last season. He started 38 games as a rookie, making him someone head coach Jamahl Mosley can count on for the future.

da Silva's play style also resembles more of Banchero's game than any other player off the bench. He will need to step up in the creation department, but he has the chops to do so.

Noah Penda

Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda drives to the basket while Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This is more wishful thinking than anything, but this could provide Penda an opportunity for more minutes.

In each of the last two seasons, Mosley has relied on a rookie (Black and da Silva) to start for an injured player. He isn't afraid to go to his rookies and this may be a chance for Penda to play.

The French second-round pick doesn't have to play starter minutes, but he could bring a defensive presence that would set the tone for the game. The Magic have to be aggressive at the start of games much like they were against the Knicks, so adding a defensive stalwart like Penda could make sense.

