How have the Knicks looked in the first 10 games of the season?

We're 7-3, which tells the story. Undefeated at Madison Square Garden but winless on the road. The home-road split is stark. Offensively, Brunson and Towns have been excellent, and Mike Brown's system is starting to take shape. The ball movement has improved. But we need to find our identity away from home to be a legitimate contender.

How do you think OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges stack up against Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner?

It's an interesting matchup. Orlando's been struggling with turnovers lately. They gave up 17 turnovers for 29 points against Boston, and Banchero had six giveaways alone. OG and Mikal's defensive pressure will force mistakes. Paolo and Franz can score, but if they're careless with the ball, our two-way versatility becomes the difference maker in this game.

Who is the X-Factor for the Knicks?

Jalen Brunson. He's been exceptional, averaging 27 points and controlling the tempo every night. He's clutch in close games and his decision-making keeps the offense flowing. Against Memphis, he just dropped 32 and 10 assists. When he's aggressive and making plays for others, we're nearly impossible to beat at home. He sets the tone for everything.

If the Knicks were to beat the Magic, what would be the reason why?

Defensive pressure and forcing turnovers. Orlando's been careless with the ball, committing 17 turnovers against Boston and struggling with ball security all season. Our versatility with Bridges, Anunoby, and Hart can swarm Banchero and Wagner. If we force them into mistakes and get out in transition, we control the game.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Knicks 119, Magic 110. This will be tougher than Memphis. Orlando has talent with Banchero and Wagner, and they just beat Portland. But we're on a roll at home, and their turnover issues play right into our hands. Brunson will control the pace, our defense will force mistakes, and the depth advantage shows up in the fourth quarter. It's a grind, but we pull away late.

