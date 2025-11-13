Paolo Banchero injury spoils Magic upset vs. Knicks

The Orlando Magic are playing the song in a lower tone after a 124-107 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

It's arguably the Magic's biggest win of the season on the road against a Finals contender in the Knicks, but Paolo Banchero's groin injury definitely takes away from some of the joy. Banchero played 12 minutes in the first half and scored four points, but he left in the second quarter with a left groin strain.

INJURY UPDATE:



Paolo Banchero, left groin strain. He is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/BvyuwlGiqT — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 13, 2025

Banchero injury hurts Magic in win vs. Knicks

Banchero's injury forced the Magic depth around him to step up — and they did just that. Franz Wagner, who suffered a broken nose in the team's last game against the Portland Trail Blazers, scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds with a mask on his face during the game.

Desmond Bane also stepped up with 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Anthony Black stepped up off the bench with 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting and a trio of 3-pointers.

The Magic took advantage of the Knicks playing a physical game against the Memphis Grizzlies the night before and blitzed New York in the first half. The Magic aimed to be aggressive from the start and they built a 20-point lead in the first two quarters.

"For us, (it's important) to come out an be the aggressors," Banchero said via team reporter Dan Savage before the game.

"Playing (at MSG), if you kind of let them play their game, it's easy for them to get the crowd going and get on a run. So, you want to be the aggressors and impose our will on both sides of the ball. I think taking care of the ball is going to be important; not turning it over. Also, just limiting some of their easy looks on offense, like not giving them clean looks at the three or clean looks at the rim."

The Magic will play their next game at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday for their second NBA Cup game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

