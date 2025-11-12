Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner is recovering from a broken nose he suffered early in the team's latest win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Wagner exited the game after a collision but returned and scored 19 points while grabbing nine rebounds in the win. Wagner was not listed on the team's injury report, but he will play against the New York Knicks with a protective mask, according to team reporter Dan Savage.

"Yeah, I got hit on a rebound and broke it a little bit," Wagner said of his nose. "So I'm gonna have to wear a mask for a couple of games."

Franz Wagner (broken nose) will play with a mask on tonight as the @OrlandoMagic visit the Knicks.



Asked if he likes the mask, @franzboogie said: "No."@Pp_doesit on Franz: "He looks savage."@wendellcarter34: "I'm expecting Franz to have one of those legendary Franz games." pic.twitter.com/Hkz2PYoMdG — Dan Savage (@Dan_Savage) November 12, 2025

Wagner isn't a fan of his new mask

The mask can cause a little bit of discomfort, especially from not playing with it for a while. However, Wagner's teammates are a fan of his new look.

"I told him he looks savage with the mask," Paolo Banchero told Savage. "I didn't even know he broke the nose. That's unfortunate, but he'll throw that mask on and be ready to play.

Wendell Carter Jr. echoed Banchero's sentiments about the mask.

"Whenever guys get hurt with injuries, they usually play a lot better," Carter Jr. said. "I'm expecting Franz to have one of those legendary Franz games. It looks good on him for sure."

Wagner is averaging 22 points and 6.2 rebounds per game so far this season for the Magic, so they certainly need him in the lineup if they want to build momentum from their last game against the Blazers.

Wagner and Banchero will look to lead the way against a Knicks team playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

"For us, (it's important) to come out an be the aggressors," Banchero said via Savage.

"Playing (at MSG), if you kind of let them play their game, it's easy for them to get the crowd going and get on a run. So, you want to be the aggressors and impose our will on both sides of the ball. I think taking care of the ball is going to be important; not turning it over. Also, just limiting some of their easy looks on offense, like not giving them clean looks at the three or clean looks at the rim."

