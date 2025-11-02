All-Star guard no longer in Magic's way, now or for a while
The Atlanta Hawks dominated the Indiana Pacers despite the absence of All-Star Trae Young on Friday night, pulling off a 20-point win to move atop their NBA Cup group. Less than 24 hours later, they found out they’ll have to get used to thriving without their point guard.
Young is expected to miss at least the next month of action after results from an MRI revealed he suffered an MCL sprain in the first quarter of an Oct. 29 win in Brooklyn. He’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks, which means it’s likely he won't suit up until December.
The Hawks are expected to factor heavily in the Southeast Division race after getting a healthy Jalen Johnson back and adding center Kristaps Porzingis and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the offseason, so taking advantage of Young’s absence will be essential for the Orlando Magic.
Atlanta’s victory in Indiana evened its record at 3-3, and if it manages to hover around .500 over the next month, coach Quin Snyder will have managed a potential crisis. Fortunately for Young and the Hawks, no major structural damage was apparent, which means he should be able to return before the calendar year ends barring any setbacks.
The Magic will be the first team Atlanta will line up against at home during Young’s absence when they venture into State Farm Arena on Tuesday night. The Hawks will be looking for their first victory at the “Highlight Factory,” having suffered blowout losses to the Raptors and defending champion Thunder in the season’s opening week. They were outscored by a combined 37 points.
Rumors Atlanta might move on from Young clouded its offseason picture, but he stayed put and has been productive despite a poor shooting start. Young had a 17-assist game in a loss at Chicago last Monday prior to spraining his knee Wednesday in Brooklyn and had a season-high 25 points in a 111-107 victory over the Magic on Oct. 24. The four-time All-Star averaged 21.8 points in the four games prior to his injury, but is shooting just 5-for-26 from 3-point range.
Young scored six points in the final 46 seconds to help wrap up a Hawks comeback that utilized a 15-0 run to deal Orlando its first loss at Kia Center. Neither Porzingis (illness) nor 2025 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher (ankle) played. Following Tuesday's contest, the Magic won't see Atlanta until March 16 and April 1.
The Hawks were 4-2 without Young last season and 14-14 when he suffered an extended absence in ‘23-’24 due to a broken finger. In Friday’s win over the Pacers, Alexander-Walker took the open spot in the starting lineup and helped replace Young’s production by scoring 21 points. Johnson and Dyson Daniels combined for 14 assists, while reserve Keaton Wallace added seven helpers and looks like he’ll be in for a larger role.
Atlanta was slated to open November with the first of many tough tasks Sunday in Cleveland before beginning a three-game homestand against the Magic on Nov. 4. The Raptors and Lakers visit next, but eight of its final 11 games this month will be on the road. The Cavs are the only team it faces twice, but opponents like the Jazz, Suns, Pelicans, Hornets and Wizards will give the team ample opportunities to excel without Young.
The Magic had dropped the series against Atlanta four straight times prior to finally splitting last season, but they'll enter Tuesday's game with the Hawks 5-15 over the last 20 matchups, which includes a 2-8 mark at State Farm Arena.
