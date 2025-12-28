Jamahl Mosley, Magic need to make adjustments as injuries pile up

The Orlando Magic are dealing with injuries to several key players in the rotation, which is forcing head coach Jamahl Mosley to pivot.

It's nothing new for the fifth-year head coach who has had to deal with numerous injuries in the past. Mosley explained how his rotation has changed throughout the season, especially in recent weeks.

“Well, you start off with a card of knowing what you want to do, but the game always tells you something," Mosley said. "And so, defining the right time and you don’t know that Wendell’s (Wendell Carter Jr.) going to foul out and you got to put JI (Jonathan Isaac) in.

"And you don’t know that AB’s (Anthony Black) going to pick up his third and fourth foul, so you got to find a way to get Jamal Cain in the game. So those are situations that the game tells you what to do, and we have great coaching staff that continues to communicate those things with me, within the game, what the right matchup might be as the game goes on.”

On top of the endgame adjustments, Mosley also has to deal with back-to-backs and a grueling travel schedule that forces the Magic to rely on their depth. It's something that every team deals with in some way, shape, or form, especially as the calendar goes into the new year.

With 32 games under their belt, the Magic haven't truly been fully healthy since the first couple weeks of the season. Even then, Jalen Suggs was on a minutes restriction recovering from his knee surgery earlier in the year.

This is why having depth is so important. Having Anthony Black go off for 38 points when he needs to matters and being able to trust two-way player Jamal Cain for a five-minute stretch to score seven points in a one-point victory is necessary.

It's these moments that may not matter too much in the grand scheme of things, but every game counts when things are as tight in the Eastern Conference as they are.

Mosley and the Magic will now head out on the road for a 3-game stretch beginning with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Tip-off is scheduled for Monday at 7:30pm ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

