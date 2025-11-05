Same old story for Magic defense in blowout loss to Hawks
Hoping to build momentum to close out the lengthy five-game road-trip, the Orlando Magic's two-game win streak was snapped Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, losing 127-112. What were a few of our takeaways?
Magic found (some) success with this two-man action:
32.9 percent. Yes, thirty-two point nine percent. That's what the Magic were shooting through roughly 15 minutes of action (9-28). They couldn't find any offensive rhythm. That's what the Magic relied on a two-man action, one they've dabbled in at points this season: The Paolo Banchero-Desmond Bane two-man game.
On the first possession, Bane was able to rise up for a pull up 3-pointer above the break with Banchero as the screener. Soon thereafter, Banchero rejected a Bane screen and was able to get to the rim for a left-handed finish.
A few possessions later Bane flared to the left wing to an open three in a pick-and-pop; the next possession, the two-man action opened up an Anthony Black triple in the corner; soon after, Black got another 3 that led to a Franz Wagner second-chance layup.
I'm not going to lie to you and tell you I have the Second Spectrum numbers. But Orlando's had success going to that two-man game this season -- one that they should go to more often to open up the rest of the offense.
That's not to say it was a successful night for Banchero or Bane, who was ejected midway through the third quarter. It wasn't.
Tristan da Silva was a spark plug off bench:
If there was any positive takeaway, second-year forward Tristan da Silva was excellent off the bench.
The 6-foot-8 wing tallied a season-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, to go along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes.
Immediately upon entering, he was made a smart slot cut off a drive from Wagner, leading to an easy lay-in. He consistently played well off the Magic's two stars, operating within the flow of the offense on- and off-ball.
You could argue da Silva was the Magic's best offensive player, which wasn't saying much.
All in all, how da Silva's impacted the Magic rotation off the bench has been genuinely good through this small eight-game sample. It's something to keep an eye on as the season goes on.
Same ol' story defensively against a Trae Young-less Hawks:
Hawks lineups without star guard Trae Young had a 109.8 offensive rating, grading in the 18th percentile, according to Cleaning The Glass.
In Tuesday's blowout win, the Hawks posted north of a 122 offensive rating, good enough for the 81st percentile. They shot 55.6 percent from the floor, 43.3 percent from beyond the arc (13-30) and 81.0 percent from the charity stripe (34-42!!!).
The Magic were far too careless with the basketball, leading to 21 extra Hawks points. But in the halfcourt, they weren't physical on-ball and their off-ball defense was poor; there was too much ball-watching. They were late reacting all night.
It's a make or miss league. And the Hawks were making shots. However, once again, Orlando didn't make life very difficult for the opposing offense outside of the first half of the fourth quarter, when it was able to string together some stops.
Ultimately, the Magic's underwhelming defense was the same old story we've seen far too often through eight games.
