Newcomer's brick serves as lowlight of Orlando Magic's latest loss
Adding Desmond Bane was one of the NBA offseason’s top splashes, a home run of an acquisition. It allowed the Orlando Magic to alleviate their biggest problem, subpar 3-point shooting, with a piece who would allow its defense to continue functioning at a high level.
Early returns are mixed.
Since hitting three of his first six 3-pointers in the season-opening win over Miami, Bane has shot 4-for-20 from beyond the arc in the Magic’s last four losses. The struggles continued in Detroit on Wednesday, where Bane scored just 12 points, his lowest output yet.
In a clip that will make the rounds of NBA lowlights like Shaqtin’ a Fool, Bane hit nothing but backboard on a wide open 3-point attempt in the first quarter. It was just that kind of night.
Bane is going to be an invaluable piece going forward, but for an organization that saw last year’s prized free agent signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope crash and burn despite the best of intentions that he’d take Orlando to the next level, this 1-4 start is packing a smidge of deja vu.
The Pistons punished the Magic 135-116, overcoming an early deficit by scoring 106 points over the final three quarters. The Orlando Magic have given up 271 points in its last two losses, surrendering more points in back-to-back games than it did all of last season.
Bane isn’t the main culprit, but he is the only new starter. His immersion is one reason things aren’t going well. He hasn’t been in the trenches long enough to know how to defend as a unit with this group, and only game reps can help gain that experience. That’s coming with some early lumps.
The Magic were actually a respectable 12-for-31 from beyond the arc in the loss in Detroit and have seen Jalen Suggs start the season hot, which is a good sign since his minutes restrictions will continue to loosen. Suggs sat the second of a back-to-back over the weekend, so it remains to be seen if he’s held out in Charlotte as the Magic look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss.
Tyus Jones, who hit his first 3-pointer of the season in the opening quarter against the Pistons after missing his first attempt to start the season 0-for-8, would likely start if Suggs sits. Since he didn’t attempt another shot, at least he’ll come into Thursday’s date with the Hornets on a heater.
It’s ok to chuckle, since it’s not all going to be this bad for a Magic team that ranked among the NBA’s top defensive teams in almost every metric last season. Orlando made the necessary moves to improve its backcourt depth and star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been productive while staying healthy throughout this disappointing run.
Getting Suggs to set the tone on both ends for longer stretches will help, as will Bane inevitably finding the rhythm as he gets more comfortable. Until that happens, there’s going to be nights as ugly as that Bane brick and a defensive effort that has been unrecognizable when compared to the standard seen under most of Jamahl Mosley’s tenure in Orlando.
