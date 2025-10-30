The Magic Insider

Magic losing streak continues as plot falls apart in second half vs. Pistons

The Orlando Magic are losers of four straight after falling to the Detroit Pistons on the road.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles while defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
The Orlando Magic's losing streak has reached four games as the team lost to the Detroit Pistons 135-116 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Magic played well in the first half, keeping up with the upstart Pistons, but things slowly began to decline once the team teams trotted out on the court for the second half.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner dribbles while defended by Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson
Magic can't get stops in second half

The Magic were outscored 70-52 in the second half in a game that turned from a close one to a blowout pretty quickly. The Magic gave up 49.5 percent shooting from the floor, which is a tough clip to allow to a team in order to win a game.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic in scoring with 24 points and 11 rebounds while Franz Wagner had 22. Desmond Bane struggled, making 4 of 15 shots for 12 points.

Tristan da Silva led all bench scorers with 15 points while Anthony Black and Goga Bitadze had 10 apiece.

For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham had a double-double with a game-high 30 points and 10 assists. Jalen Duren had 21 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double of his own and Ausar Thompson also got in on the action with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Tobias Harris also had a good scoring night, adding 23 points for the Pistons while Duncan Robinson had 15 on 4 of 6 shooting from distance. Ron Holland II had 10 points off the bench.

The Magic's struggles are always going to continue to grow until the team gets a win to get back on track, but it is still very early in the season. While a 1-4 start is one of the worst imaginable scenarios for the Magic to start the season, they still have 77 games to try and figure this out in order to get back on the right foot.

The Magic will get another opportunity tomorrow night as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Spectrum Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

