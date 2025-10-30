Five questions ahead of Magic vs. Hornets divisional matchup
The Orlando Magic are on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Southeast Division rival Charlotte Hornets.
The Magic are at a disadvantage after facing the Detroit Pistons last night while the Hornets last played the night before against the Miami Heat, but Orlando should be the favorite on paper. To learn more about the Hornets, we spoke with Charlotte Hornets On SI contributor James Plowright.
How have the Hornets looked so far this season?
The Hornets have looked improved from last year, with a high octane and entertaining offense which ranks towards the top of the league. A marked improvement from last year’s 30th ranked offense which was hard to watch.
So far they have taken care of business beating Brooklyn and Washington while losing to Philly and Miami. An early season shoulder injury to Brandon Miller has been the biggest issue so far, with no timeline for his return.
For them to be anything more than a sometimes exciting offensive team, they will need to improve defensively which so far has been a real struggle.
How is the team adapting to rookies Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner?
Both Knueppel and Kalkbrenner are 1st team all rookie candidates. Not only are they starting, but they are positively impacting the team in a way few rookies do.
Knueppel has made the most 3s of any rookie in their first four games in NBA history and Kalkbrenner is currently shooting 90% from the field, not to mention effectively defending the rim.
Both rookies have become popular with their veteran teammates, earning lots of praise for their maturity, basketball IQ and defensive communication.
What’s one thing people should know about the Hornets that cannot be found in a box score?
The Charlotte Hornets are the youngest team in the NBA with an average of 23.4 years old. They play four rookies a night in their rotation, with second round pick Sion James standing out already as the team’s best pound for pound defender.
If the Hornets were to beat the Magic, what would be the reason why?
Charlotte stop Orlando scoring in transition. The Hornets struggled on Tuesday night with Miami’s fast pace, and Orlando run as much as any team in the league. Charlotte’s defensive scheme is all about protecting the paint and forcing opposing teams’ shaky shooters to take 3s. If they can make it a half court battle, Orlando’s shaky shooting could play into their hands.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Magic 120, Hornets 114
Orlando have started slow, but they have had their way with Charlotte in recent years due to their physical and aggressive style.
More Orlando Magic Stories
It's not all doom and gloom for Magic after opening homestand
Magic lead NBA in this category, but it's not a good thing
It's not time for Magic to push panic button
Magic woes continue in loss vs. 76ers
Are Magic dealing with growing pains or legitimate concerns?