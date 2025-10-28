Magic woes continue in loss vs. 76ers
The Orlando Magic are still in the loss column after falling 136-124 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena.
The Magic fell behind by double digits early and spent the rest of the night trying to catch up from there. The team fought hard, but they couldn't figure out how to stop the Sixers offense.
Magic losing streak continues vs. 76ers
The 76ers were led by the dynamic duo of Tyrese Maxey and No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe in the backcourt. Maxey had 43 points while Edgecombe added 26 of his own.
Kelly Oubre Jr. was also a key player for the Sixers by scoring 25. Quentin Grimes scored 14 of his own off the bench.
Simply put, the Magic had no answers for the pair of guards. The 76ers' starters got the best of the Magic's and set the tone early for the game.
The Magic defense just hasn't looked the same as it did last season. That problem persisting is a concern, but it is still very early in the season and the Magic have plenty of time to clean up their mistakes.
Orlando's offense was led by Paolo Banchero, who scored 32 points on an efficient 10 of 18 shooting and a perfect 11 of 11 from the free throw line. While Banchero was perfect, the rest of the team was just 15 of 27 from the charity stripe.
Desmond Bane had 24 points, while Franz Wagner had 22 to add to the scoreboard. Anthony Black had 14 off the bench, while Jalen Suggs scored 12 and Wendell Carter Jr. joined them in double digits with 10.
As a team, the Magic made just 8 of 25 3-pointers, six fewer than the 76ers. In a 12-point game, that statistic stands out.
The same offensive problems continue to linger for the Magic. If the defense isn't at an elite level like it was last season, the Magic won't win many games.
The Magic continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
