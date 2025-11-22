If any team knows what poor offense looks like, it's the Orlando Magic.

They have not finished in the top-18 in halfcourt offense in non-garbage time situations since 2015-16, while having not cracked the top-10 since the 2010-11 season, according to Cleaning The Glass.

Heading into this season, the Magic were trying to reinvent themselves after acquiring guard Desmond Bane in a June blockbuster. They took a big risk to add one of the best shooters in the NBA.

While it's improved, Bane's addition hasn't completely fixed the Magic offense, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

"One of the NBA's most remarkable stats is that the Magic haven't finished inside the top 20 in offensive rating since the 2011-12 season," Bontemps wrote. "Acquiring Bane this summer was supposed to change that. Instead, he has gotten off to a slow start, shooting a career-low of 31.5% from 3 on the second-lowest number of attempts (4.9) of his career.

"The result: Orlando is sitting at No. 20 offensively. That, coupled with a 1-4 start, had some sources briefly wondering how hot the seat of coach Jamahl Mosley is getting. But that was before Orlando ripped off wins in five of its past six games."

Magic offense will be tested over next 15 games:

Winners of five of their last six, six of their last eight and eight of their last 11, the Magic's offense, which has improved as the season has gone on, will be tested.

Of their next 15 games, eight will be against teams who are top-11 in defense, including two games against Denver (No. 4), one against Detroit (No. 2) and one against San Antonio (No. 7), who could be without Victor Wembanyama (calf strain).

"Sources are still monitoring what happens as Orlando heads into a stretch featuring nine straight games against teams currently above .500, which could either reignite questions about this team's direction or squash them completely," Bontemps wrote.

Bane has shaken off his early-season woes, averaging 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists over his last six games, including a 26-point performance against Houston on Nov. 16.

To keep pace in this jumbled East, the Magic will have to prove their recent stretch isn't a fluke. And this upcoming stretch will be a good litmus test as they continue to iron out any kinks.

