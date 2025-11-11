Desmond Bane hits buzzer beater as Magic beat Trail Blazers
The Orlando Magic are celebrating after a 115-112 win against the Portland Trail Blazers inside the Kia Center.
With 1.9 seconds left to go in the game, Desmond Bane nailed a 3-point shot to win the contest for the Magic, giving him 22 points for the game. This comes after Bane had struggled for much of the early season, and could be a catalyst for him and the team
Bane seals victory for Magic
The Magic were in control for most of the game, but a Bane triple at the end closed things out for the win. Despite Paolo Banchero's three missed free throws in the final possessions, he came away with the steal to get the Magic the ball back for the final shot, where Bane nailed it for the win. He was immediately mobbed by his teammates.
The Magic will look to carry forward their momentum into their next game on Wednesday against the New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
