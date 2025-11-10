Frustrated coach out of patience with Orlando Magic miscues
This column is about the Orlando Magic, but hours after Sunday’s disappointing loss to the Boston Celtics, clear across the country following a loss in L.A., Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked to assess Aaron Rodgers’ play after what was obviously his worst performance of the season.
After staring down the reporter disapprovingly, Tomlin replied, “how would you?” He then barked out “next” as if he was working at the DMV.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley had his own fun interaction with the media, responding to a question about playing rookie Noah Penda with “17 turnovers had nothing to do with the rotation. Thank you.”
Mosley was harping on the 17 turnovers leading to 29 Boston Celtics' points as a theme, so answering a query about a rookie who didn’t get into Friday’s win was an easy way to display his displeasure with both how his team is playing and having his rotations questioned. He looked as exasperated as a host asked to seat a party of 10 minutes before closing time at your local Chili’s.
Tomlin, the NFL’s longest tenured coach, is in his 19th year and has yet to finish with a losing record. Mosley, in his fifth season, is 148-190 in regular-season play and probably starting to feel like he’s running out of time.
Losing to the Celtics 111-107 in maddening fashion on Sunday after posting a 123-110 win against them on Friday is an accurate snapshot of how inconsistent the Magic look.
Now 10 games in, Orlando opens the fourth full week of NBA action 4-6. More disappointing than the record is how it has gotten there, playing a sloppy brand of ball punctuated by a lack of defensive intensity uncharacteristic of what the Magic have become known for under Mosley’s watch.
Would this be a bad time to point out that Orlando’s record through 10 games last season was 4-6? Maybe the difference is the Magic won their 10th game, beginning a 12-1 run through Dec. 1. Mentioning that tidbit in a press conference would probably catch quite the glare. Entering Monday’s date with the Portland Trail Blazers, that type of run seems impossible.
Bad habits are developing. Mosley appears done with an early-season adjustment period being a valid excuse, and frustrations are simmering towards a boiling point. Right now, wins are a band-aid, and what’s most important is getting his team to resemble what it looked like a year ago before injuries derailed a fantastic start.
Placing blame on Orlando playing too fast has been a popular excuse for its sudden lack of attention to detail on defense. A number of teams have transitioned to a faster pace. The Miami Heat, current Southeast Division leaders, have done it so effectively they lead the Eastern Conference in scoring (124.1 ppg).
The Magic are surrendering 116.2 points, 10.7 more than they allowed last season when they led the NBA in scoring defense. Orlando’s tweaks this offseason included adding veteran assistant Joe Prunty to help boost offensive production, so turnovers and playing too fast could be a result of adjusting to new philosophies.
Even in an era where most staffs view the first few games as an extension of the preseason, turnovers and bad defense remaining issues nearly a full month in will result in the absence of patience currently on display in post-game pressers.
Star forward Paolo Banchero was basically rendered speechless when asked if the pace being too fast is the issue. Similar to how Mosley responded to being asked about expanding Penda’s usage, it appears the Magic have grown tired of talking things out through the media. They don’t seem to have the answers anyway.
Desmond Bane’s play has been disappointing. Less than 48 hours after arguably his most complete game in a Magic uniform (22 points, six rebounds, seven assists, +25 plus/minus), he came nowhere close to terrorizing Boston again, scoring just nine points against while failing to take multiple 3-pointers in a game for the first time since his rookie season.
Is it because teammates don’t swing the ball as effectively as guys that played with him in Memphis for years managed to? Is it on Bane for still being out of sync? How come Tyus Jones has started slowly? Why would Mosley be thinking about Penda when he didn’t use him in Friday’s win? Why isn’t Jonathan Isaac playing more?
It was amusing that Orlando looked so testy after a disappointing defeat, but the truth is that Mosley, Banchero, Bane and everyone else must start supplying answers on the floor. Patience has run out. The grace period is over.
The Magic don’t have to go 10-1 once their Dec. 1 matchup with Chicago has come and gone, but if they still look this ragged, Mosley may no longer be at the podium answering post-game questions. We’ve reached the point where excuses aren’t welcome, so Orlando at least deserves some credit for not making any.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic shouldn't push panic button despite early woes
Turnover woes trip up Orlando as Boston gains split